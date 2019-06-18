Odds & Ends: Pose Renewed for Third Season & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Pose Renewed for Third Season on FX

Here's a reason to party. The fierce Golden Globe-nominated series Pose from TV hitmaker (and Tony-winning Broadway producer) Ryan Murphy has been renewed for a third season on FX. The second season of the hit show just kicked off on June 11. Among the series' cast is Tony-winning Kinky Boots original Billy Porter—who earned a Golden Globe nom for his turn in the first season—and off-Broadway alum MJ Rodriguez (Rent). Set in the 1980s, Pose is a dance musical series that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene. As previously announced, two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is slated to appear in the second season.



Broadway's Tina Turner Musical Announces Open Call for Young Tina

Now's the chance for the young stars in your family to sing the hit music of Tina Turner on Broadway. Producers of the upcoming main-stem musical Tina—The Tina Turner Musical have announced an open call seeking young actresses to play "Young Anna Mae Bullock" (aka Young Tina Turner). They are seeking girls 8-13 years old, African-American or mixed race, between 4'2" and 4'11", who have a phenomenal singing voice, strong acting skills and dance very well. As previously announced, Tina will begin previews on October 12 and open on November 7 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will reprise her Olivier-nominated performance from the world premiere production in London. For information on how to submit an audition, click here.



Off-Broadway Musical Neurosis Releases Cast Album

An original cast album has been released for the celebrated musical comedy Neurosis, which played an acclaimed run at off-Broadway's DR2 Theatre last summer. The show is also newly available for licensing. Featuring music by Ben Green, lyrics by Greg Edwards and a book by Allan Rice, Neurosis is described as a musical comedy with a psychiatric twist. Appearing on the cast album are original company members Kevin Zak, Brennan Caldwell, Jennifer Blood, Joel Blum, Susan J. Jacks, Lacretta, Ian Michael Stuart and Morgan Weed. Directed by Andy Sandberg, Neurosis features music direction by David Aaron Brown and orchestrations/arrangements by Ben Green.



Broadway-Aimed Born for This Wins Five NAACP Theatre Awards

In anticipation of the announcement of a Broadway bow this season, the new BeBe Winans musical Born for This was honored with five NAACP Theatre Awards at a ceremony on June 17 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. The musical's debut run at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California won awards for writers Winans and Charles Randolph-Wright, lead actor Juan Winans, supporting actress Nita Whitaker and a pair of wins for music directors Randolph-Wright and Jared Landon.