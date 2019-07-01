Moulin Rouge! Arrives on Broadway, The Lion King Heads to Movie Theaters & More Staff Picks Heating Up July

There’s nothin’ like summer in the city! Theater fans will be sitting pretty with July’s picks from the Broadway.com editorial staff: Beyoncé's powerful vocals on the big screen, Shakespeare in the Park and a spectacular, spectacular Broadway opening! Get ready to sizzle with these July offerings!

July 9 - Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz Reunite

Did we just hear an alarm start ringin’? Yes—it’s high time for these Rent,The Last Five Years and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels darlings to reunite on stage. Broadway powerhouses Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz begin their 54 Below engagement on July 9. TWOHANDER, an evening of story and song chronicling their professional and personal relationship over the last 23 years, is set to run through July 28.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"I am so excited to see this golden-voiced duo back on stage again! With 20 years or so of theatrical partnership, nobody has history, chemistry and comedy chops like these two. I can’t wait!"

July 9-13 - Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway

Comedy hero Dave Chappelle is set to make his Broadway debut at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this summer. Known for his series Chappelle’s Show as well as his numerous Netflix specials like The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelations, Chappelle is sure to bring his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary to the Great White Way.



Animator & Illustrator Ryan Casey

“I’ve loved Dave Chapelle since his days on Comedy Central’s hilarious Chappelle’s Show. He is a comic genius whose view of the world leaves me rolling on the floor laughing, and Chapelle’s recent Netflix specials were outstanding. To have him here on Broadway is a true gift.”

July 16 - Coriolanus Begins at the Delacorte Theater

It’s not summer without Shakespeare in the Park, and it’s not Shakespeare in the Park without a bloody good tragedy. Jonathan Cake is set to star in Coriolanus, the Bard’s blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change—and the unraveling that follows. Directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, the production will also include Tony nominees Kate Burton, Jonathan Hadary and more.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“Sure, Shakespeare’s dark tragedy Coriolanus is kind of a bummer. But experiencing the epic telling in gorgeous Central Park definitely isn’t. With the dreamy Jonathan Cake in the title role and Kate Burton taking the stage, I’m on board.”

July 19 - The Lion King Returns to the Big Screen

After ooh-ing and aah-ing over the adorable baby Simba in the trailer, The Lion King fans can finally fully experience the Jon Favreau-helmed live-action remake of the Disney juggernaut. This voice cast is star-studded: Tony winner James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu and Beyoncé as Nala! Why yes, we can feel the love tonight!



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"I am more than excited to now have an updated version of The Lion King with some of the best voices of this generation (ahem, Beyoncé!). I will unashamedly cry into my popcorn at the movie theater."

July 25 - Moulin Rouge! Opens on Broadway

Following a lauded out-of-town engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre last summer, Tony winner Karen Olivo and Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit reprise their roles as entrancing chanteuse Satine and lovesick writer Christian in this dazzling adaptation of the 2001 movie. As was the case with the movie, the stage musical’s score features some of the most beloved pop music of the past 50 years.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

“From the moment it wowed movie audiences in 2001, Baz Lurhmann's musical masterpiece begged for a life on the stage, but also required the right creative mind to match Lurhmann's wild vision. Based on the out-of-town run last year, director Alex Timbers is the perfect fit.”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



July 8 - Into the Woods concert

July 10 and 11 - Promenade at Encores!

July 17 - Mojada off-Broadway

July 18 - Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow opens off-Broadway

July 22 - Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt step into Pretty Woman

July 23 - Broadway Bounty Hunter opens off-Broadway

July 26 - Barry Manilow on Broadway begins