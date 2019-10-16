Will Swenson & Kate Baldwin Join Site-Specific Reading of Fun Home in NYC Funeral Home

Tony-nominated stars Will Swenson and Kate Baldwin are among the newly announced complete cast of the upcoming site-specific staging of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home. The previously announced production, to appear in a reading format, will play the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel funeral home in New York City on December 19 at 8:00pm. Daniella Caggiano will direct, with Georgia Stitt as musical director.



Swenson, who will take on the role of Bruce, is a Tony nominee for Hair whose credits also include Waitress, Disaster!, Les Misérables, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 110 in the Shade, Lestat and Brooklyn, the latter of which he will revisit in an upcoming benefit performance. Swenson was also recently announced to play Charles Guiteau in Classic Stage Company's revival of Assassins.

Kate Baldwin

(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Baldwin, who will play Helen, earned Tony nominations for her turns in Hello, Dolly! and Finian's Rainbow. Her Broadway credits also include turns in Big Fish, Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Full Monty and off-Broadway performances in Superhero and Giant. Next year, Baldwin will appear in the City Center Encores! revival of Love Life.



Also new to the Fun Home cast is Noelle Hammond as Small Alison, Lennon Nate Hammond as John and Pierson Salvador as Christian.



They join the previously announced Tony nominees Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Alison and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) as Medium Alison.



Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Fun Home is based on cartoonist Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir, which chronicles her experience coming into her own as a lesbian and coping with the suicide of her closeted father. The musical features a Tony-winning book by Lisa Kron and a Tony-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Kron (lyrics).