Tina! The Inheritance! See What Shows Have the Broadway.com Staff Giving Thanks This November

November is upon us, which means it’s time for comfort foods, (hopefully) healthy dinner-table debates and a heaping helping of theatergoing. There is a lot to take in on the New York stage scene this month. The holidays are kicking into high gear: lights are being strung up on porches and lampposts, everything at Duane Reade is red, green and sugar-filled and Idina Menzel’s new Christmas album is definitely on repeat. For theatergoers, this time of year also means schlepping coats and scarves to the theater. The Broadway.com staff is right there with you. Here’s what we’re looking forward to this November!

November 5 - Ed Harris & More Step into To Kill a Mockingbird

Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird welcomes a slew of newcomers this month. Jeff Daniels steps down from the role of Atticus Finch on November 3, passing the gavel on to stage-and-screen star Ed Harris. Joining Harris in the production are Love, Simon star Nick Robinson as Jem, Taylor Trensch as Dill, Nina Grollman as Scout, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, Eliza Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia and Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley. All rise!



Video Director/Editor Mark Hayes

"I’m a huge fan of Ed Harris’ work, so I can’t wait to see him step into the role of Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird. He is joined by several other new cast members who will make the acclaimed and timely play a must to revisit or see for the first time."

November 7 - Tina Opens on Broadway

After an acclaimed West End run, Tina arrives stateside with triple threat Adrienne Warren bringing audiences to their feet as she takes them on music legend Tina Turner's incredible journey. She belts her way through Turner's catalog of explosive chart-toppers, including "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Better Be Good to Me," "Private Dancer" and more. Joining Warren among the principal cast is Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"I’m not going to pretend bio-musicals are my favorite art form, but when you have Adrienne Warren offering a tour-de-force take on Tina Turner’s turbulent and ultimately triumphant story, I stand up and cheer. Warren’s performance as the rock-‘n’-roll warrior queen is indeed simply the best."

November 13 - Evita Begins at City Center

Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco will split the role of Eva Perón in New York City Center's staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita. Strong-voiced star Jason Gotay is set to take on the role of Che. The production, directed by Sammi Cannold, uses dynamic visual storytelling and an original approach to excavate new depths within Webber and Rice's text, with Reficco playing Perón from ages 15-20 and Pfeiffer portraying her from ages 20-33. Evita will run for two weeks from November 13-24.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"I remember the first time I heard 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina.' I was eight and had absolutely zero idea what it was about, but I knew I loved it. I'm so excited to see Evita back in NYC led by not only one incredible leading lady, but two fierce females."

November 17 - The Inheritance Opens on Broadway

Following an award-winning run in London, Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance is already being hailed a modern classic. The production, which brilliantly re-envisions E.M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End for 21st-century New York, follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own and a place to call home. The ensemble cast includes Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, two-time Tony nominee Lois Smith and many talented Broadway-debut makers.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Seeing this smart, funny and moving two-part masterpiece in one marathon day in London was one of the highlights of my 40-plus years of theatergoing. Do yourself a favor and get your tickets early—it’s sure to be a sensation."

November 20 - A Christmas Carol Opens on Broadway

This new take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol has been adapted by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scribe Jack Thorne. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show will star Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. Tony-winning actresses LaChanze and Andrea Martin will take on the roles of the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Past, respectively. This timeless tale of redemption features 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and more.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"When the holiday season comes around, I'm all about traditions: the tree, the cookies, etc. One of my customs is re-experiencing A Christmas Carol, and this year we've been blessed by a new take on the classic tale. I can't wait to check in on Ebenezer Scrooge."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



November 1—Al Roker returns to Waitress

November 4—His Dark Materials debuts on HBO

November 5—The Little Mermaid Live! airs on ABC

November 8—Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls begins on Broadway

November 11—Eva Noblezada at Green Room 42

November 12—Becky Gulsvig steps into Come From Away

November 13—Slava's Snowshow opens on Broadway

November 19—The Half-Life of Marie Curie opens off-Broadway

November 25—Katharine McPhee returns to Waitress