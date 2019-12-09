Fosse/Verdon, Patsy & Loretta's Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty, Audra McDonald & More Receive 2020 Critics' Choice Award Nominations

The 2020 Critics' Choice Award nominations are in! An accomplished group of theater stars have been recognized for their work in movies and TV for the 25th annual awards ceremony that will take place on January 12, 2020 on The CW.

Stage alums of note include six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald for her work on The Good Fight, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, who will appear in this season's The Minutes, and Tony nominee Megan Hilty for their co-starring turns in Patsy & Loretta, Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter for Pose, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo for her upcoming starring turn in Harriet, as well as Sam Rockwell, who will appear in this season's American Buffalo, and Tony nominee Michelle Williams for their work as stage icons Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon.

Several movie musicals were also given nods for Best Song including Frozen II's "Into the Unknown" by Tony winner Idina Menzel, Aladdin's "'Speechless" and The Lion King's "Sprit" by Beyoncé. Erivo was also recognized for her original song "Stand Up" that features in Harriet.

Other nominees of note include Tony winner Scarlett Johansson receiving two nods for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, recent Burn This Tony nominee Adam Driver for Marriage Story, two-time Tony winners Billy Crudup for The Morning Show and Christine Baranski for The Good Fight, recent star of Little Shop of Horrors Mj Rodriguez for Pose, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag, five-time Tony-winning director Sam Mendes for 1917 and Oscar-winning stage and screen star Rita Moreno, who will appear in the upcoming West Side Story film, for her turn on One Day at a Time.

For a full list of 2020 Critics' Choice nominations, click here.