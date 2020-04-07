Pulitzer Prize Board Postpones Announcement of 2020 Awards

Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the Pulitzer Prize board has decided to postpone the 2020 awards. Originally scheduled for April 20, the prizes in journalism, books, drama and music now will be announced on May 4 at 3PM via livestream at pulitzer.org.

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama is presented to a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life. The 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview, which made its world premiere off-Broadway at Soho Rep.

The annual awards luncheon, traditionally held at Columbia University in May, will also be postponed. Details of a fall celebratory reception for winners will be announced at a later date.

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama is the latest theater honor to postpone because of the pandemic. Other awards that have been postponed include the Chita Rivera Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, Theatre World Awards, Helen Hayes Awards and Broadway's annual Tony Awards. London's Olivier Awards ceremony was replaced by a TV special, while the Lucille Lortel Awards as well as the Obie Awards will be held this spring as virtual online broadcasts. The Drama League has also announced that in lieu of its traditional awards ceremony, the organization will present its 86th annual celebration as a re-envisioned digital fundraising event, The Gratitude Awards.