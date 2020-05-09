Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Daughter Hope Elizabeth

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles took to social media on May 9 to announce the birth of her daughter, Hope Elizabeth. Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, announced they were expecting a child in March.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth," she shared, written over a photo of baby's feet. Although the date of birth was not revealed, Miles captioned the Instagam post, "3 generations of April Babies." (Miles' birthday is April 21.)

Miles won a Tony in 2015 for her turn as Lady Thaing in Lincoln Center Theater's production of The King and I. She later appeared on Broadway as Frieda/Betty in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

In March 2018, Miles was injured when a driver struck her and her daughter on a crosswalk in Brooklyn. The collision killed Miles' four-year-old daughter, Abigail, as well as one-year-old Joshua Lew, the son of Miles’ friend Lauren. Seven months’ pregnant, Miles lost her unborn child from complications of the accident two months later.

No stranger to resilience, Miles returned to the stage in London less than six months later, reprising her Tony-winning performance in the West End transfer of The King and I and earning an Olivier Award nomination.

Broadway.com sends love and congrats to Miles and Blumenstein on their new addition!