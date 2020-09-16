Watch Anthony Ramos Deliver a Sunset Serenade & Dish On Watching Himself in Hamilton

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Anthony Ramos is making major moves. He will appear in new action film Honest Thief, which stars Liam Neeson and hits theaters on October 9. As previously announced, he will star as Usnavi in the screen adaptation of In the Heights next year. Ramos is currently in Budapest shooting the appropriately named movie Distant. He appeared in arguably the movie of the summer: Hamilton's film premiere. The performer watched the film version with his former castmate-turned-fiancée Jasmine Cephas Jones, who originated the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds and Okieriete Onaodowan, who originated the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. "We couldn't believe we made that," Ramos said of their viewing. Watch him talk about the experience and more below.

As previously reported, Ramos released a new single called "Stop." Watch him perform it on a rooftop during a gorgeous sunset below!