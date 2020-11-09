Jacqueline Jossa, Matt Jay-Willis & More Join Brian Conley in the West End's A Christmas Carol

London audiences will be having a merry little Christmas with this cast. As previously reported, Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent's A Christmas Carol is coming back to the stage. Olivier nominee Brian Conley will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this staged concert at the West End's Dominion Theatre, running from December 7, 2020 to January 2, 2021. Shaun Kerrison will direct a cast that also includes Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa in her West End debut as Emily/The Ghost of Christmas Future and Matt Jay-Willis as Bob Cratchit.

The company will also feature Lucie Jones as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Sandra Marvin as Mrs. Fezziwig, Martyn Ellis as Mr. Fezziwig, Cedric Neal as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Jeremy Secomb as Jacob Marley, Rebecca Lock as Mrs. Cratchit and Sam Oladeinde as Fred Anderson/Young Scrooge.

Based on the Charles Dickens classic, this A Christmas Carol first premiered in 1994 at New York’s Paramount Theatre and ran for a decade at Madison Square Garden. COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre. The production is offering 900 free tickets to key workers and their families.

This production of A Christmas Carol is not to be confused with Jack Thorne's adaptation, which will be livstreaming from London's Old Vic Theater and return to Broadway next year.

The new musical The Prince of Egypt, which was playing at the Dominion Theatre at the time of the shutdown, will resume its run in the spring of 2021 pending U.K. government advice.