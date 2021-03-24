Pop Musical & Juliet Shifts West End Return to September

The Olivier-nominated musical & Juliet has shifted the date of its West End return. According to a tweet from the show's account, the musical is aiming to resume performances on September 24 at the Shaftesbury Theatre. & Juliet had previously announced a May 28 return and has been closed since March 2020, when it shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

A feminist reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, the show was recognized with nine 2020 Olivier Award nominations, including one for Best New Musical. Stars Miriam-Teak Lee, Cassidy Janson and David Bedella won Olivier Awards for their performances in the show.

Featuring a book by David West Read and the songs of chart-topping pop producer and songwriter Max Martin, the musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. "Baby One More Time," "Everybody," "Love Me Like You Do" and "I Can’t Feel My Face" are a few of the pop hits included in the show.