Odds & Ends: Broadway in Bryant Park to Return with Performances from Six, Waitress & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Broadway in Bryant Park Is Back

Broadway in Bryant Park is coming back, but instead of a series, this year's event, presented by 106.7 Lite FM, will take place on one day, September 23. Audiences can congregate in Bryant Park beginning at 11AM (lawn seating is on a first-come basis) for a concert that will last from 12 PM until 2PM. The concert will include performances from the casts of Six, Waitress, Aladdin, Caroline, Or Change, Chicago, Diana, Girl From the North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Stomp. Cubby and Christine from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show will host the event with Mrs. Doubtfire headliner Rob McClure and MJ-bound star Myles Frost co-hosting. Learn more here.

Watch Ben Platt & Kaitlyn Dever Talk About the Dear Evan Hansen Movie

Dear Evan Hansen film stars Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss bringing the Tony-winning musical to the big screen. The pair laughed through memories of living together while shooting the movie and revelations about their respective processes. (Fun fact: Platt wore the sneakers he wore in the stage musical all throughout the movie to truly ground him in his Tony-winning role.) They also discussed the more emotional aspects of the story and how the film version allows for further repentance and redemption for its complicated title character. Check out the video below, and see Dear Evan Hansen in theaters beginning on September 24.

Karen Ziemba & More Set for Mrs. Warren's Profession Off-Broadway

Gingold Theatrical Group will return to in-person performances with a revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren’s Profession this fall. The cast will include Tony winner Karen Ziemba as well as Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Nicole King, Alvin Keith and Raphael Nash Thompson. Directed by David Staller, the production is scheduled to run at Theatre Row from October 12 through November 20. The opening performance will take place on October 27.

Moulin Rouge! Hires Chloe Beck as Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

Chloe Beck has joined the Moulin Rouge! company as Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. She officially began in the newly created role on July 12, following 10 years in higher education, most recently at New York University. Her work will focus on the Broadway production, the upcoming national tour and the show’s productions opening internationally. “It’s time for me to bring my love of the arts, fresh perspectives and passion for cultivating belonging into the EDI space," Beck said in a statement. As previously reported, Moulin Rouge!, which is nominated for 14 Tony nominations, resumes performances at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24.

The Art of Bob Mackie to Be Published in November

Design legend Bob Mackie, who received a 2019 Tony Award for his dazzling costumes in The Cher Show, is the subject of Frank Vlastnik and Laura Ross' comprehensive book about his life and work. The Art of Bob Mackie will be published by Simon & Schuster on November 9. With a foreword by Carol Burnett and an afterword by Cher, the book will feature hundreds of photos and dozens of never before seen sketches from Mackie’s personal collection. Learn about Mackie's work on The Cher Show below.