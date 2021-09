She's simply the best! Adrienne Warren, who will return to her Tony-nominated title role when Tina: The Tina Turner Musical bows again, gave audiences a sneak peek of what to expect when the musical resumes on October 8 by performing the hit tune "Private Dancer" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Tina is currently nominated for 12 Tony Awards and features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd. Watch Warren's electric performance below!