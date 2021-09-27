Get the Buzz on the National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar with the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight

The latest edition of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight Series, a special digital-only series that features nationally touring theatrical productions, has arrived. The episode, which showcases the 50th anniversary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar, premieres on September 27. Previous installments offered a look at the national touring productions of Rent, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Hadestown.

In this episode, stars Aaron Lavigne, Jenna Rubaii and Alvin Crawford share how it feels to play biblical figures, and why the show’s message of love and friendship are needed now more than ever.

Enjoy the newest episode of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight series below, and check your local listings for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program.