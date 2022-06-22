Broadway Grosses: Audiences Run to See Tony-Winning A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey and the Broadway cast of "A Strange Loop" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

It's been one week since the 75th Tony Awards and audiences are packing in to see the recently-honored productions! A Strange Loop, which took home the Tony for Best Musical on June 12, tops this week's attendance by having 99.88 percent capacity. MJ and Six, which also received awards on Broadway's biggest night, saw a bump in attendance boosting them into the top five. Additionally, The Music Man remains one of this week's biggest box office hits with Max Clayton stepping in as Harold Hill and surpassed $100,000,000 in gross tickets sales.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 19.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. Hamilton ($2,230,433)

2. The Lion King ($1,947,145)

3. Wicked ($1,894,999)

4. The Music Man ($1,780,050)

5. MJ ($1,660,978)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. American Buffalo ($468,821)

4. Paradise Square ($387,670)

3. Hangmen ($358,976)

2. Girl From the North Country ( $342,228)

1. The Minutes ($272,135)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. A Strange Loop (99.88%)

2. Plaza Suite (99.86%)

3. MJ (99.77%)

4. Hadestown (99.61%)

5. Six (99.52%)*



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Paradise Square (64.46%)

4. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (60.40%)

3. Hangmen (58.98%)

2. The Minutes (58.43%)

1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (50.09%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League