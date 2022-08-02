Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning Company Revival Ends the Party Strong

Katrina Lenk & the Broadway cast of "Company" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Marianne Elliott's production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company closed at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on July 31, and audienced flocked to take in its final week. The production was a big winner at the 2022 Tony Awards, taking home trophies for both Patti LuPone and Matt Doyle's performances, Elliott's direction, Bunny Christie's set design and Best Musical Revival. Led by Tony winner Katrina Lenk, the revival officially opened on December 9, 2021. A national tour is in the works. We'll drink to that!

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 31.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,940,192)

2. Hamilton ($2,246,748)

3. The Lion King ($2,166,598)

4. Into the Woods ($1,941,026)

5. Wicked ($1,936,020)*



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Come From Away ($598,061)

4. Mr. Saturday Night ($586,743)**

3. Chicago ($532,648)

2. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ($517,141)

1. The Kite Runner ($346,500)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Company (102.17%)

2. Hamilton (100.66%)

3. MJ (100.42%)

4. Dear Evan Hansen (99.99%)

5. Six (99.83%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. The Kite Runner (74.29%)

4. Chicago (72.52%)

3. Funny Girl (71.20%)

2. Mr. Saturday Night (63.18%)**

1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (55.08%)

*Number based on nine regular performances

**Number based on seven regular performances

Source: The Broadway League