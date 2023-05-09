Into the Woods Leads 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Nominations; Final Voting Now Open

The fan-chosen nominees for the 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards have been decided and final voting is now open! Leading the way is the Broadway revival of Into the Woods with 17 nominations, including several nominations for the stars as well as Best Musical Revival. Sweeney Todd also earned big with 11 nominations, followed by & Juliet and Some Like It Hot with eight nominations each. Life of Pi is the most nominated play with five nominations.
Since performers are eligible in a variety of categories, 18 of this season’s stars received multiple nominations. Sweeney Todd star Annaleigh Ashford topped the nominations with four, including Favorite Diva Performance and Favorite Performance of the Year. Life of Pi standout Hiran Abeysekera and Into the Woods favorites Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James and Gavin Creel were also among the performers with multiple nominations.
The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards also honor national tours of Broadway shows and long-running hits. Fans chose Hadestown, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX: The Musical and Wicked as the nominees for Favorite Long-Running Show and Come From Away, Hadestown, Hamilton, SIX: The Musical and Wicked for Favorite Tour. Moulin Rouge star Derek Klena was also nominated for Best Replacement, with Hadestown standout Lillias White joining Funny Girl's Julie Benko, Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh in the category.
FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
FAVORITE NEW PLAY
Fat Ham
Good Night, Oscar
Leopoldstadt
Life of Pi
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Bob Fosse's Dancin’
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd
FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL
Death of a Salesman
A Doll’s House
Ohio State Murders
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW
Hamilton
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
SIX: The Musical
Wicked
FAVORITE TOUR
Come From Away
Hadestown
Hamilton
SIX: The Musical
Wicked
FAVORITE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (MUSICAL)
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Ben Platt, Parade
FAVORITE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (PLAY)
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Patina Miller, Into the Woods
Phillipa Soo, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Nathan Lane, Pictures From Home
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Laura Linney, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Philippe Arroyo, & Juliet
Gavin Creel, Into the Woods
Jordan Fisher, Sweeney Todd
Gaten Matarazzo, Sweeney Todd
Alex Newell, Shucked
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Phillipa Soo, Into the Woods
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Brian Thomas Abraham, Life of Pi
Matthew Cavendish, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Andre De Shields, Death of a Salesman
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson
Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman
D’Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play
Caissie Levy, Leopoldstadt
Nancy Zamit, Peter Pan Goes Wrong
FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Adrianna Hicks, Some Like It Hot
Patina Miller, Into the Woods
Alex Newell, Shucked
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
Gavin Creel, Into the Woods
Alex Newell, Shucked
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR
Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles & Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Christian Borle & J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Gavin Creel & Joshua Henry, Into the Woods
Micaela Diamond & Ben Platt, Parade
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Philippe Arroyo, & Juliet
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Alex Joseph Grayson, Parade
Ben Jackson Walker, & Juliet
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
Maria Bilbao, Sweeney Todd
D’Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)
Sebastian Arcelus, Into the Woods
Cheyenne Jackson, Into the Woods
Andy Karl, Into the Woods
Derek Klena, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Gaten Matarazzo, Dear Evan Hansen
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)
Julie Benko, Funny Girl
Stephanie J. Block, Into the Woods
Tovah Feldshuh, Funny Girl
Lea Michele, Funny Girl
Lillias White, Hadestown
FAVORITE NEW SONG
“Anagram,” Kimberly Akimbo
“Bad Cinderella,” Bad Cinderella
“Better,” Kimberly Akimbo
“Independently Owned,” Shucked
“Some Like It Hot,” Some Like It Hot
TOTAL NOMINATIONS BY SHOW
Into the Woods – 17
Sweeney Todd – 11
& Juliet – 8
Some Like It Hot – 8
Kimberly Akimbo – 6
Parade – 6
Life of Pi – 5
Shucked – 5
Death of a Salesman – 4
A Doll’s House – 3
Funny Girl – 3
Good Night, Oscar – 3
Hadestown – 3
Leopoldstadt – 3
Ohio State Murders – 3
Peter Pan Goes Wrong – 3
The Piano Lesson – 3
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window – 3
Hamilton – 2
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot – 2
Moulin Rouge! The Musical – 2
SIX: The Musical – 2
The Thanksgiving Play – 2
Wicked – 2
Badf Cinderella – 1
Bob Fosse's Dancin’ – 1
Come From Away – 1
Fat Ham – 1
New York, New York – 1
Summer, 1976 - 1
PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
Annaleigh Ashford – 4
Hiran Abeysekera – 3
Sara Bareilles – 3
Christian Borle – 3
Jodie Comer – 3
Gavin Creel – 3
Josh Groban – 3
Alex Newell – 3
Ben Platt – 3
Philippe Arroyo – 2
D’Arcy Carden – 2
Jessica Chastain – 2
Micaela Diamond – 2
J. Harrison Ghee – 2
Sean Hayes – 2
Brian d’Arcy James – 2
Julia Lester – 2
Gaten Matarazzo – 2