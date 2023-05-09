Into the Woods Leads 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Nominations; Final Voting Now Open

The Broadway cast of "Into the Woods" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

The fan-chosen nominees for the 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards have been decided and final voting is now open! Leading the way is the Broadway revival of Into the Woods with 17 nominations, including several nominations for the stars as well as Best Musical Revival. Sweeney Todd also earned big with 11 nominations, followed by & Juliet and Some Like It Hot with eight nominations each. Life of Pi is the most nominated play with five nominations.

Since performers are eligible in a variety of categories, 18 of this season’s stars received multiple nominations. Sweeney Todd star Annaleigh Ashford topped the nominations with four, including Favorite Diva Performance and Favorite Performance of the Year. Life of Pi standout Hiran Abeysekera and Into the Woods favorites Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James and Gavin Creel were also among the performers with multiple nominations.

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards also honor national tours of Broadway shows and long-running hits. Fans chose Hadestown, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX: The Musical and Wicked as the nominees for Favorite Long-Running Show and Come From Away, Hadestown, Hamilton, SIX: The Musical and Wicked for Favorite Tour. Moulin Rouge star Derek Klena was also nominated for Best Replacement, with Hadestown standout Lillias White joining Funny Girl's Julie Benko, Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh in the category.



CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES!

Polls close at 11:59pm ET on Sunday, May 21, so remember to vote and check back to see if your favorites won!



FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot



FAVORITE NEW PLAY

Fat Ham

Good Night, Oscar

Leopoldstadt

Life of Pi

Peter Pan Goes Wrong



FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Bob Fosse's Dancin’

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd

FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL

Death of a Salesman

A Doll’s House

Ohio State Murders

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window



FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW

Hamilton

Hadestown

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

SIX: The Musical

Wicked



FAVORITE TOUR

Come From Away

Hadestown

Hamilton

SIX: The Musical

Wicked



FAVORITE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (MUSICAL)

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Ben Platt, Parade



FAVORITE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (PLAY)

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders



FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade



FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Patina Miller, Into the Woods

Phillipa Soo, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Nathan Lane, Pictures From Home

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Laura Linney, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Philippe Arroyo, & Juliet

Gavin Creel, Into the Woods

Jordan Fisher, Sweeney Todd

Gaten Matarazzo, Sweeney Todd

Alex Newell, Shucked

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Phillipa Soo, Into the Woods

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Brian Thomas Abraham, Life of Pi

Matthew Cavendish, Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Andre De Shields, Death of a Salesman

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson

Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman

D’Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play

Caissie Levy, Leopoldstadt

Nancy Zamit, Peter Pan Goes Wrong



FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Adrianna Hicks, Some Like It Hot

Patina Miller, Into the Woods

Alex Newell, Shucked

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

Gavin Creel, Into the Woods

Alex Newell, Shucked

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR

Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles & Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Christian Borle & J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Gavin Creel & Joshua Henry, Into the Woods

Micaela Diamond & Ben Platt, Parade

FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi

Philippe Arroyo, & Juliet

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Alex Joseph Grayson, Parade

Ben Jackson Walker, & Juliet

FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Maria Bilbao, Sweeney Todd

D’Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)

Sebastian Arcelus, Into the Woods

Cheyenne Jackson, Into the Woods

Andy Karl, Into the Woods

Derek Klena, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Gaten Matarazzo, Dear Evan Hansen

FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)

Julie Benko, Funny Girl

Stephanie J. Block, Into the Woods

Tovah Feldshuh, Funny Girl

Lea Michele, Funny Girl

Lillias White, Hadestown

FAVORITE NEW SONG

“Anagram,” Kimberly Akimbo

“Bad Cinderella,” Bad Cinderella

“Better,” Kimberly Akimbo

“Independently Owned,” Shucked

“Some Like It Hot,” Some Like It Hot



VOTE NOW!



TOTAL NOMINATIONS BY SHOW

Into the Woods – 17

Sweeney Todd – 11

& Juliet – 8

Some Like It Hot – 8

Kimberly Akimbo – 6

Parade – 6

Life of Pi – 5

Shucked – 5

Death of a Salesman – 4

A Doll’s House – 3

Funny Girl – 3

Good Night, Oscar – 3

Hadestown – 3

Leopoldstadt – 3

Ohio State Murders – 3

Peter Pan Goes Wrong – 3

The Piano Lesson – 3

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window – 3

Hamilton – 2

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot – 2

Moulin Rouge! The Musical – 2

SIX: The Musical – 2

The Thanksgiving Play – 2

Wicked – 2

Badf Cinderella – 1

Bob Fosse's Dancin’ – 1

Come From Away – 1

Fat Ham – 1

New York, New York – 1

Summer, 1976 - 1



PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Annaleigh Ashford – 4

Hiran Abeysekera – 3

Sara Bareilles – 3

Christian Borle – 3

Jodie Comer – 3

Gavin Creel – 3

Josh Groban – 3

Alex Newell – 3

Ben Platt – 3

Philippe Arroyo – 2

D’Arcy Carden – 2

Jessica Chastain – 2

Micaela Diamond – 2

J. Harrison Ghee – 2

Sean Hayes – 2

Brian d’Arcy James – 2

Julia Lester – 2

Gaten Matarazzo – 2