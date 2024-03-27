Sweeney Todd's Sutton Foster & Aaron Tveit Talk Sondheim and Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Sings 'Diva's Lament' on The Broadway Show

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal travels from Fleet Street to the Underworld and back to visit the biggest stars and freshest offerings hitting Broadway stages.

Sweeney Todd co-stars Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about jumping into an infamous musical theater duo, on stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre through May 5. Hear them reminisce about the ever-intimidating Stephen Sondheim and share their thoughts on surprising fans with their dark performances.

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, the latest Persephone in Broadway’s Hadestown, discusses her Broadway debut and reflects on her journey with the musical, which began long before she came to the Walter Kerr Theatre. She also offers an exclusive performance of “Our Lady of the Underground” alongside the show's Tony-winning composer Anaïs Mitchell.

The new Broadway musical Lempicka, starring Eden Espinosa as the title 20th-century artist, teases some of the show’s epic sights and sounds. Glimpse some of the performances happening now at the Longacre Theatre and hear from the cast and creative team about how this musical will leave you vibrating in your seat.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Meanwhile, Spamalot’s Lady of the Lake, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, stops by the Broadway.com studio for an exclusive performance of “Diva’s Lament.” It’s a showstopper you can witness live at the St. James Theatre through April 7 only.

See the cast of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play meet the press. The world-premiere production, coming to Second Stage’s Hayes Theater, stars Jim Parsons, Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Tony winner Jessica Lange, who share how the piece has prompted their own reflections on family and forgiveness.

The Notebook’s youngest Noah, John Cardoza, takes a walk to work with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper. Along the way, Cardoza opens up about his unique personal connection to his character and his hopes for future productions of the heartfelt new musical.

Catch an extended version of The Broadway Show's profile of John Patrick Shanley, who has spent the past year revisiting landmark moments in his playwriting career. Hear him discuss his trifecta season featuring the off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, his current Broadway revival of Doubt and Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of his latest play, Brooklyn Laundry.

Go inside the Broadway opening of Water for Elephants at the Imperial Theatre. It’s an emotional red carpet with Grant Gustin celebrating his Broadway debut and his co-star Isabelle McCalla reveling in a Broadway dream come true. You can also catch clips of episode three of McCalla's Broadway.com vlog, Step Right Up.

Check in with the stars of the new Broadway musical Suffs and find out who has their vote (politicians need not apply).

