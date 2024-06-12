Joy Riding with the Stars of Stereophonic, a Photo Shoot with First-Time Tony Nominees and More on The Broadway Show

It’s all Tonys all the time this week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Broadway’s big night is this Sunday, June 16, and we’re highlighting some of the most exciting nominees of the season—and their secret talents.

David Adjmi’s Stereophonic is riding up to the Tony Awards with 13 nominations—a record-breaking number for a Broadway play. Take a peek inside The Broadway Show’s revved-up photo shoot with the cast, including exclusive interviews with each of the seven ensemble members about their time with the history-making production.

Paul Tazewell

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

First-time Tony nominees Corey Stoll, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Betsy Aidem and Joshua Boone also gathered for a photo shoot to celebrate this milestone moment in their careers. Each nominee sat down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about their journey this Broadway season: Hear Stoll, one of the stars of Appropriate, talk about his upbringing in the world of theater; learn how Kritzer found freedom in Spamalot’s Lady of the Lake; find out how Aidem’s long career on stage finally led her to the Tonys by way of Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic; and hear what Boone, Dallas Winston in The Outsiders, hopes audiences take away from their trip to Tulsa.

The Outsiders’ Tony-nominated director Danya Taymor takes a walk with Charlie Cooper in front of the Jacobs Theatre. Watch the two chat about bringing adolescence to life on stage amid the throngs of young audience members preparing to take their seats.

Tony Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell is up for another trophy this year for his work on Suffs. See how he harnessed the fashions of the early 20th century to give texture to Shaina Taub’s historical musical.

Before the winners are crowned on Sunday, catch up with the artists behind this season's most Tony-nominated new musical, Hell's Kitchen, and the most Tony-nominated musical revival, Merrily We Roll Along.

Titanic has taken the stage at New York City Center and correspondent Perry Sook got an inside look at the show’s final preparations. Look inside the sitzprobe where the actors and musicians came together for the first time ahead of opening night.

Take in the excitement of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, featuring your favorite stars of the season who walked the red carpet and stopped by Broadway.com's portrait studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, June 12 before it airs Sunday, June 16 at 6 PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.