Alyssa Milano Talks Chicago, James Monroe Iglehart Previews A Wonderful World and More on The Broadway Show

The hills are alive with all kinds of music this week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal—from homegrown harmonies on the English seaside, to Louis Armstrong's blaring trumpet, to the jazzy underground rumblings in Hadestown.

The Hills of California is the latest offering from Tony-winning playwright Jez Butterworth to cross the pond. Hear from Butterworth, director Sam Mendes and the Broadway cast about the anticipation of bringing a story about the American Dream to America’s front door.

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, which announced its arrival with a New Orleans-inspired parade down Broadway, comes to Studio 54 this fall with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart taking on the title role. Find out how Iglehart came to embody the jazz legend, and how the loves of Armstrong’s life will help tell his story.

Nikki Renée Daniels plays Lady Larkin in Broadway’s Once Upon a Mattress—the fairytale-inspired musical comedy made zanier by writer Amy Sherman-Palladino. See correspondent Charlie Cooper join Daniels on a walk to the Hudson Theatre where they chat about life in a show that's both child-friendly and filled with comic geniuses.

On September 16, Alyssa Milano makes her Broadway debut as Chicago’s Roxie Hart. She’s best known for her work on TV, but learn why she’s actually been a Broadway baby all along.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Yola is Hadestown's latest Persephone. Allow her to introduce herself with an in-studio performance of “Our Lady of the Underground.”

Catch highlights from Broadway.com’s weekly vlogs: Sparkling Diamond Stories, hosted by Moulin Rouge!’s JoJo Levesque, and Positively Emerald, hosted by Wicked’s Mary Kate Morissey.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, September 11 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.