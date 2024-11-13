Hairspray's OGs, Tammy Faye's Christian Borle, the Stars of Cult of Love and More on The Broadway Show

Broadway red carpets, brand-new stars, familiar faces and more fill up this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Read on to see what the latest episode has in store.

Christian Borle stars as Jim Bakker in the new Elton John-scored musical Tammy Faye at the Palace Theatre. See him talk about the latest addition to his Broadway resume with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Katie Brayben and Christian Borle in "Tammy Faye" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Meet the cast of Leslye Headland's dysfunctional family play, Cult of Love, beginning performances Novemebr 20 at the Hayes Theater. The acclaimed ensemble features Shailene Woodley in her Broadway debut, along with Zachary Quinto, Christopher Lowell, Mare Winningham and more.

It's opening night on Broadway! See The Broadway Show catch up with the stars of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical and Maybe Happy Ending during their red-carpet celebrations.

Tony Award winner Bill Irwin takes on his next Broadway role in Jonathan Spector's satirical play Eureka Day. See him discuss the timely project in a sitdown with host Fadal.

Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza are the newest stars of Broaway's Moulin Rouge! Hear from the bohemian lovers themselves about what you can expect to see at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Director Michael Arden and designer Dane Laffrey have created a state-of-the-art spectacle at Maybe Happy Ending, a musical romcom starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as a pair of outdated robots. Hear all about the vision and ambition behind the project in an interview with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

The original trio of ladies who led Hairspray to its history-making Broadway run are back and more in love than ever. Watch Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy chat with Wontorek about their nostalgic variety show, Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!, now running at New World Stages.

Helena Wilson is making her Broadway debut in Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California, reprising the role she performed in London's West End. Learn about the sisterhood she's built inside this haunting drama in a walk to work with correspondent Charlie Cooper.

The John Gore Organization has contributed to Julliard's first tuition-free Drama MFA class. Get a peek inside the landmark moment for the world-renowned arts institution.

