Hadestown Welcomes Tony Nominee Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes and Tom Hewitt

Hadestown welcomes a new Orpheus and Eurydice and welcomes back a former Hades on January 14.

Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore takes over the role of Eurydice in the show, while Colombian-American actor Carlos Valdes steps into the role of Orpheus. Additionally, Tony nominee Tom Hewitt rejoins the company as Hades. They succeed, respectively, Maia Reficco, Jordan Fisher and Phillip Boykin.

Kilgore was last on Broadway as Ti Moune in Once on This Island, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. Valdes is best known for his recurring role on CW’s The Flash. He made his Broadway debut in Once, playing multiple instruments on stage.

Hewitt’s Broadway credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show (Tony nomination) and The Lion King.

The trio join Lillias White as Hermes and Allison Russell as Persephone, with Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai and Tanner Ray Wilson. Tony nominee Daniel Breaker and Grammy nominee Merle Dandridge join the cast as Hermes and Persephone, respectively, on February 18.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, the original stars of the National Theatre and Broadway productions of Hadestown will reprise their roles for a limited run at London's Lyric Theatre from February 11 through March 9. The production will welcome back Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades.

With music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is in its fifth year at the Walter Kerr Theatre.