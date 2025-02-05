Joey Fatone, the Cast of English, Backstage at Book of Mormon and More on The Broadway Show

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, is featuring innovative new plays, long-running hits and—of course—Broadway/boy band synergy.

*NSYNC's Joey Fatone is back on the boards as Lance in & Juliet. Watch his sitdown with host Fadal where they chat about his boy-band loyalties and his first return trip to Broadway in 20 years.

Playwright Sanaz Toossi, director Knud Adams and the five stars of English—Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat and Hadi Tabbal—pose for an exclusive photo shoot to celebrate their groundbreaking new play, set inside an Iranian TOEFL classroom. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot as the artists talk with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about how Toossi's work is changing the game for Middle Eastern representation.

Meet the cast of Purpose, a new family drama by Tony winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The Broadway Show chats with Tony winner Kara Young two-time Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas.

Kevin Clay stars as Elder Price in Broadway's Book of Mormon. Follow him on an exclusive backstage tour at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

Hazel Vogel and Christopher Swan, the Annie-Oliver Warbucks pair bringing the seminal musical Annie across the country, stopped by the Broadway.com studio to share a performance of the show's finale, "I Don't Need Anything But You." Check it out here, and find this dynamic duo in a city near you.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 5 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.