Othello's Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, The Great Gatsby's Ryan McCartan and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal catches up with the stars headed to Broadway stages this spring. This week's roster is particularly blinding, so shield your eyes before proceeding.

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, the leading men of Othello, sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about their modern revival of a Shakespearean classic.

See George Clooney hold court outside the Winter Garden Theatre where he'll soon make his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Go inside opening night of the new musical Redwood, starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel.

Ryan McCartan and Tamsen Fadal

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Great Gatsby has a new leading man in Broadway veteran Ryan McCartan. See him chat with host Fadal about his choice to take on the intimidating title role.

Meet the stars of Smash, the TV-to-stage musical coming to Broadway with some old friends but way more hijinks.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and more meet the press. Hear what they have to say about Patrick Marber's revival of the classic David Mamet drama.

Stranger Things: The Last Shadow is closing in on New York City. Get to know the cast as they prep for their Broadway bow.

The Broadway Show is spotlighting influential artists to celebrate Black History Month. This week: Purpose playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 19 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.