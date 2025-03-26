Celebrate Women's History Month and Opening Night of Othello, Buena Vista and Mincemeat on The Broadway Show

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal take their opening-night bows in "Othello" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is hitting a slew of opening-night red carpets and capping off Women's History Month in style. Find out what's on tap in the latest episode.

Othello celebrates its Broadway opening with stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can also check out Broadway.com's exclusive opening-night portraits here.

Buena Vista Social Club rolled out the red carpet for its opening night. Hear from the stars who bring the world-famous album to life, and check out the exclusive portraits Broadway.com snapped on the Broadway set.

Operation Mincemeat rounds out the latest of the Broadway openings. Meet the creators and stars of the five-person musical and hear how "a small group of people can do something amazing."

Women's History Month is drawing to a close and we're putting a bow on it with a special feature highlighting six of Broadway's most influential producers. Get to know how LaChanze, Sonia Friedman, Mara Isaacs, Eva Price, Lia Vollack and Sue Wagner seized the reins of the Broadway industry.

Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason, now starring in We Had a World off-Broadway, looks back on her stage career with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

And finally, see Wontorek chat with Tituss Burgess about his headlining turn in Broadway's Oh, Mary!

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, March 26 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.