 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Call Me Izzy's Jean Smart and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 9, 2025
Helen J Shen and Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

When it's summer in the city, there's no better way to beat the heat than with a Broadway show. See what's treading the boards in the latest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

Tony nominee and six-time Emmy winner Jean Smart is back on Broadway in Jamie Wax's one-woman play Call Me IzzySee her sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to discuss her stage return.

Watch Maybe Happy Ending leading lady Helen J Shen talk to host Fadal about her exciting journey with the Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

SIX standout Krystal Hernandez channels Cardi B every night as Broadway's Anne of Cleves. Join her and correspondent Charlie Cooper for a walk to the Lena Horne Theatre where Hernandez talks about her time atop the throne.

There's no rest for Sunset Boulevard director Jamie Lloyd, who recently mounted a West End production of Evita and has a Broadway-bound Waiting for Godot on his docket. Hear all about Lloyd's new projects in a conversation with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Enjoy two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada’s powerful rendition of “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret in the Broadway.com studio.

And finally, take a look back at correspondent Perry Sook's interview with Wicked stage manager Saori Yokoo.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, July 9 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Wicked

from $134.40

SIX: The Musical

from $72.42

Cabaret

from $68.36

Sunset Boulevard

from $101.12

Maybe Happy Ending

from $90.87

Waiting For Godot

from $126.72

Call Me Izzy

from $66.08
View All (7)

Star Files

Krystal Hernandez

Eva Noblezada

Helen J Shen

Jean Smart
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Helen J Shen on Her Year of Maybe Happy Ending: 'This Is Beyond Anything I Could've Ever Dreamed'
  2. Lencia Kebede on Being Wicked's New Green Girl: 'My Soul Is Singing Right Now'
  3. Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock to Lead Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road on Broadway
Back to Top