Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Call Me Izzy's Jean Smart and More on The Broadway Show

When it's summer in the city, there's no better way to beat the heat than with a Broadway show. See what's treading the boards in the latest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Tony nominee and six-time Emmy winner Jean Smart is back on Broadway in Jamie Wax's one-woman play Call Me Izzy. See her sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to discuss her stage return.

Watch Maybe Happy Ending leading lady Helen J Shen talk to host Fadal about her exciting journey with the Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

SIX standout Krystal Hernandez channels Cardi B every night as Broadway's Anne of Cleves. Join her and correspondent Charlie Cooper for a walk to the Lena Horne Theatre where Hernandez talks about her time atop the throne.

There's no rest for Sunset Boulevard director Jamie Lloyd, who recently mounted a West End production of Evita and has a Broadway-bound Waiting for Godot on his docket. Hear all about Lloyd's new projects in a conversation with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Enjoy two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada’s powerful rendition of “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret in the Broadway.com studio.

And finally, take a look back at correspondent Perry Sook's interview with Wicked stage manager Saori Yokoo.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, July 9 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.