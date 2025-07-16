Just in Time's Jonathan Groff, a Performance from The Lion King's Vincent Jamal Hooper and More on The Broadway Show

Need help picking your next Broadway excursion? Let this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal remind you of all the hits, new and old, lighting up stages across the Theater District.

See Tony winner Jonathan Groff chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about starring as Bobby Darin in Just in Time.

Catch up with Gypsy Tony nominee Joy Woods, who sits down with host Fadal to talk about her ever-evolving performance as the iconic Gypsy Rose Lee.

Get to know the cast bringing Disney’s Beauty and the Beast across the country in the re-imagined national tour.

Enjoy a look at Vincent Jamal Hooper’s performance of “Endless Night” from The Lion King in the Broadway.com studio.

Hear all about the Tony-winning Best Play Purpose from playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and director Phylicia Rashad in conversation with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

And finally, get a backstage tour of the Tony-nominated Oh, Mary! with its Tony-nominated Abe Lincoln, Conrad Ricamora.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, July 16