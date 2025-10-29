This Week on The Broadway Show: Jeffrey Seller, Jane Krakowski, Ragtime and More

Temperatures are dropping in New York City, but Broadway is heating up. Here’s what's in store on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Tony winner Jane Krakowski—currently starring in Oh, Mary!—walks through her Broadway resume with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

The stars of the highly-anticipated Ragtime revival check in from the red carpet on opening night at Lincoln Center. Ahead of Liberation's Broadway opening, the cast and creatives meet the press.

Producer Jeffrey Seller (Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, Hamilton) chats with Fadal about his new memoir Theater Kid and shares behind-the-scenes stories from the iconic productions.

Chess new book writer Danny Strong and director Michael Mayer talk about the musical's first Broadway revival for Building Broadway with Beth Stevens.

Plus, see the new music video for "My Days" from The Notebook national tour and hear from cast members on the & Juliet, Hell's Kitchen and Water for Elephants national tours.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, October 29 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.