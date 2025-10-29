 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

This Week on The Broadway Show: Jeffrey Seller, Jane Krakowski, Ragtime and More

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 29, 2025
Tamsen Fadal and Jeffrey Seller
(Photo by Sergio Villarini)

Temperatures are dropping in New York City, but Broadway is heating up. Here’s what's in store on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

Tony winner Jane Krakowski—currently starring in Oh, Mary!—walks through her Broadway resume with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

The stars of the highly-anticipated Ragtime revival check in from the red carpet on opening night at Lincoln Center. Ahead of Liberation's Broadway opening, the cast and creatives meet the press.

Producer Jeffrey Seller (Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, Hamilton) chats with Fadal about his new memoir Theater Kid and shares behind-the-scenes stories from the iconic productions.

Chess new book writer Danny Strong and director Michael Mayer talk about the musical's first Broadway revival for Building Broadway with Beth Stevens.

Plus, see the new music video for "My Days" from The Notebook national tour and hear from cast members on the & Juliet, Hell's Kitchen and Water for Elephants national tours.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, October 29 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Chess

from $80.02

Hamilton

from $126.72

Liberation

from $64.02

Oh, Mary!

from $85.44

Ragtime

from $178.99
View All (5)

Star Files

Jane Krakowski

Articles Trending Now

  1. Proof, Starring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle, Finds Its Broadway Home
  2. Hell’s Kitchen’s Jessica Vosk, Phillip Johnson Richardson to Depart; Kelsee Kimmel & Lamont Walker II Step Up
  3. F. Murray Abraham Finds Richness as David Siegel in The Queen of Versailles
Back to Top