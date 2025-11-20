May We Present Moulin Rouge's New Sparkling Diamond? See Photos of Meg Donnelly as Satine on Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed Meg Donnelly as Satine on November 11, joining current cast members Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler (Bob The Drag Queen will take over the role in January), David Harris as the Duke, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Come what may, you'll love these new production photos of Donnelly, Douglas, Petkoff and the rest of the Broadway company until the end of time.
