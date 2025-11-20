May We Present Moulin Rouge's New Sparkling Diamond? See Photos of Meg Donnelly as Satine on Broadway

Meg Donnelly in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed Meg Donnelly as Satine on November 11, joining current cast members Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler (Bob The Drag Queen will take over the role in January), David Harris as the Duke, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Come what may, you'll love these new production photos of Donnelly, Douglas, Petkoff and the rest of the Broadway company until the end of time.

Meg Donnelly as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. (Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Christian Douglas as Christian and Meg Donnelly as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. (Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Meg Donnelly as Satine and David Harris as The Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. (Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

