Odds and Ends: Heathers Welcomes New Stars, Hadestown Reunites a Trio of Fates & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Balls to the Wall

Beginning April 27, Chris Marsh Clark will take on the role of Ram Sweeney in Heathers The Musical off-Broadway, following the recent departure of original cast member Xavier McKinnon. In the interim, understudy James Caleb Grice will step in as Ram through April 26, with Daniel Brackett filling in for Grice's usual track of Beleaguered Geek and Officer McCord from April 13-26. Clark is a befitting choice to play the pigskin-catching jock, as the actor was himself a football player in high school. Beyond the 40-yard line, Clark has performed in the national tours of A Beautiful Noise and Escape to Margaritaville. That same date will also herald the arrival of Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason 'J.D.' Dean, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler and Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter in the dual roles of Ms. Fleming and Veronica’s Mom. Based on the 1988 cult classic film, Heathers premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and was revived at New World Stages last year. Having received multiple extensions during its run, the production is now set to play through September 6.

Kay Trinidad, Jewelle Blackman and Jessie Shelton as the Fates in a promotional still for “Hadestown” (Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

Twist of Fate

Hadestown is about to have a mythic reunion. Jewelle Blackman has been tapped to descend into the underworld on April 28 as one-third of the Fates, joining Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad. All three performers were members of the original Broadway cast and will share the stage for 11 weeks before taking their final bow on July 19. Blackman has been involved in Hadestown since its out-of-town developmental run in 2017 and made her Broadway debut in 2019 as one of the original Fates; she later stepped into the role of Persephone. Shelton, who appeared in the 2016 off-Broadway production at New York Theatre Workshop, made her Broadway debut as a swing and understudy in the original Broadway company before rejoining as a Fate in 2021. Trinidad holds the distinction of being one of the show’s longest-tenured cast members and has portrayed a Fate since the Broadway opening. An inventive musical reimagining of Greek mythology, Hadestown currently stars Joshua Colley as Orpheus, Jordan Tyson as Eurydice, Gaby Moreno as Persephone, Gary Dourdan as Hades and Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes.

Girls, Found

The stage adaptation of Susanna Kaysen’s memoir Girl, Interrupted by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, premiering at the Public Theater on May 13, has found its stars. Tony nominee Juliana Canfield (Stereophonic) will star as Susanna and singer-songwriter King Princess makes her New York stage debut as Lisa, a volatile patient who Susanna befriends (the part for which Angelina Jolie won an Oscar in the 1999 film adaptation). They will be joined by Ta’Rea Campbell as Valerie, Gabi Campo as Tori, Mia Pak as Grace, Katherine Reis as Daisy, Sally Shaw as Polly and Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Judy/Musician. Tony nominees Emily Skinner and Manoel Felciano will play Dr. Wick and Man/Musician, respectively. Moulin Rouge! Tony winner Sonya Tayeh choreographs and Tony nominee Jo Bonney directs. Kaysen’s work details her post-adolescent experience in a psychiatric hospital and the bonds she forged with fellow patients. The play with music features a score by Grammy winner Aimee Mann. The production is scheduled to run through June 21.

Diego Andres Rodriguez, Rachel Zegler and James Olivas in “Evita” (Photo: Marc Brenner)

A Golden Jubilee in London

The Olivier Awards, which recognizes exemplary achievements in London theater, will hold its 50th annual ceremony on April 12. Paddington The Musical and the Bridge Theatre revival of Into the Woods lead the nominations. Both shows are set to perform at the ceremony, along with the Rachel Zegler-led Evita revival, Shucked, The Producers and The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. Monica Barbaro, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Minnie Driver, David Harewood, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Wayne McGregor, Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren, Ambika Mod, Russell Tovey, Vanessa Williams and more have been tapped as presenters. The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked have achieved the milestone of 40 and 20 years in the West End, respectively. To celebrate, the productions will each have a special anniversary performance at the ceremony.

Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt and the cast of "Suffs" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Suffs Marches On

A taping of Shania Taub’s Tony-winning musical Suffs will be shown on PBS’ Great Performances series on May 8. An advanced screening will be presented on May 4 at The Town Hall in partnership with the Public Theater, where the show premiered in 2022 before its Broadway transfer. After the screening, Phillipa Soo, who originated the role of Inez Mulholland off-Broadway, will moderate a panel with Taub, director Leigh Silverman and Tony winner Nikki M. James, who played Ida B. Wells. This will be followed by a performance of “Keep Marching” featuring the original cast. Suffs explores the conflicts and comradery that shaped the American suffragist movement. The show received six Tony nominations, winning for Best Score and Best Book of a Musical. Taub is currently performing in the Broadway revival of Ragtime as Emma Goldman.