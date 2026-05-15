Joshua Henry, Mexodus, Liberation and More Win Big at 2026 Drama League Awards

Joshua Henry, star of Ragtime, was named the winner of the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award at the 92nd annual Drama League Awards ceremony, which took place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 15. Henry's win was announced along with winners in the Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical and Outstanding Revival of a Musical categories—which went to Liberation, Death of a Salesman, Mexodus and Ragtime, respectively. The event was hosted by New York 1’s Frank DiLella.

Henry triumphed in a category that included 54 Distinguished Performance nominees. His acclaimed turn as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in the Broadway revival of Ragtime marks his first Drama League win. He was previously nominated in 2018 for his performance as Billy Bigelow in Carousel.

As previously announced, the Drama League's 2026 Special Recognition Awards went to Caissie Levy, who received the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award for her performance in Ragtime; Tony-winning director David Cromer, who was honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing and curator Kamilah Forbes, who received the Contribution to the Theater Award.

See the full list of nominees and winners for the competitive awards below, bolded and preceded by an asterisk.

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Balusters

Caroline

Cold War Choir Practice

Dog Day Afternoon

Giant

Kyoto

*Liberation

Marcel on the Train

The Monsters

Prince Faggot

Rheology

Spread

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Anna Christie

Becky Shaw

The Brothers Size

Bug

*Death of a Salesman

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Gruesome Playground Injuries

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Proof

Twelfth Night

You Got Older

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Beaches, A New Musical

Beau the Musical

Bigfoot!

The Lost Boys

*Mexodus

My Joy is Heavy

Night Side Songs

Saturday Church

Schmigadoon!

The Seat of Our Pants

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Bat Boy: The Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Chess

The Gospel at Colonus

Heathers The Musical

Masquerade

Oratorio For Living Things

*Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show

The Wild Party

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Knud Adams, Cold War Choir Practice

Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Tatyana-Marie Carlo, Spread

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Prince Faggot

David Cromer, Caroline

Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Kyoto

*Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Marshall Pailet, Marcel on the Train

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lili-Anne Brown, The Wild Party

Rachel Chavkin, My Joy is Heavy

*Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Danny Mefford, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Bigfoot!

David Mendizábal, Mexodus

Sam Pinkleton,The Rocky Horror Show

Leigh Silverman, The Seat of Our Pants

Alex Timbers, Bat Boy: The Musical

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE

Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Jon Bernthal, Dog Day Afternoon

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Kerry Butler, Bat Boy: The Musical

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Patrice Johnson Chevannes, The Waterfall

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Justin Cooley, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Carrie Coon, Bug

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting For Godot

Ayo Edebiri, Proof

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tru

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Ishmael Gonzalez, Spread

Sean Hayes, The Unknown

*Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Grey Henson, Bigfoot!

André Holland, The Brothers Size

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Alani iLongwe, The Brothers Size

Stephen Kunken, Kyoto

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

John McCrea, Prince Faggot

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman and Little Bear Ridge Road

Lea Michele, Chess

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Lizan Mitchell, Cold War Choir Practice

Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters

Chloë Grace Moretz, Caroline

Lupita Nyong’o, Twelfth Night

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Brian Quijada, Mexodus

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus

Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wild Party

Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Ethan Slater, Marcel on the Train

Ari'el Stachel, Other

B Noel Thomas, Saturday Church

Taylor Trensch, Bat Boy: The Musical

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Jessica Vosk, Beaches, A New Musical

Adrienne Warren, The Wild Party

Kara Young, Gruesome Playground Injuries and Proof

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.