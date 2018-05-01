The Boys in the Band, Mean Girls Cast Album & More May Save the Date Picks

It’s May 1, which means Tony nominations are live! We love this time of year leading up to Broadway’s biggest night: the fancy red-carpet events, glam photo ops, the prediction debates, the late-night Schmackery's runs. Nevertheless, there is still a ton going on in the theater community beyond the 72nd annual Tony Awards. The Boys in the Band will have its official Broadway bow this month, the Mean Girls cast recording hits earbuds, Shakespeare in the Park begins—there's a lot to look forward to now that the cold weather has finally gone! Goodbye overcoats—hello, May Save the Date picks!

May 9 - Me and My Girl at Encores!

Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle and Olivier winner Laura Michelle Kelly join forces for Me and My Girl. The musical comedy follows Cockney everyman Bill Snibson (Borle) who, after being unexpectedly elevated to the lofty position of Earl of Hareford, wreaks havoc on high society and risks losing his girl, Sally Smith (Kelly). Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the production will run from May 9-13.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"I love that Encores! brings back classic works that fans don't typically get to see. English rose Laura Michelle Kelly paired with Christian Borle doing a Cockney accent—what more could you want?"

May 18 - Mean Girls Cast Recording

Fetch doesn't even begin to describe Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's Tony-nominated score! Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Erika Henningsen are not just Plastics—they are Queen Bee beltresses of the Broadway stage. Get ready to bop to "Revenge Party," "I'd Rather Be Me," "Whose House Is This?" and more in the halls, on the train and anywhere else you need to feel Regina George-levels of in charge.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

“Ever since I saw Mean Girls, I have been waiting for this album. Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Barrett Wilbert Weed and Taylor Louderman all on one album—y'all are not ready.”

May 20 - Our Lady of 121st Street Opens Off-Broadway

Tony winner Phylicia Rashad will direct Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis' insightful dark comedy Our Lady of 121st Street. The play centers on a collection of former students who come together for a funeral where the dead body has been stolen. Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine is among the cast that will perform in the production at off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center.



Producer Ryan Carmichael

"Stephen Adly Guirgis is, in my opinion, a poet and a genius. He has a tendency to spotlight both the best and the worst of humanity within the characters he creates. I can't wait to see this onstage."

May 29 - Shakespeare in the Park's Othello Begins

The Low Road's Chukwudi Iwuji will take on the title role in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Othello. Directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the tragedy will also star Shakespeare in the Park alums Corey Stoll as Iago and Heather Lind as Desdemona. Scheduled to play the Delacorte Theater through June 24, the production kicks off the season of theater under the stars.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

"Shakespeare in the Park is a New York City summer staple that all theater enthusiasts should experience. I'm always wowed by what The Public does with this space and cannot wait to see Chukwudi Iwuji in this role."

May 31 - The Boys in the Band Opens

Mart Crowley's landmark play makes its Broadway debut as the first production of the 2018-2019 season. The story centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party, and the all-star cast includes Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, Robin De Jesus and more. Joe Mantello directs the production, which is currently in previews at the Booth Theatre.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"A phenomenal group of out and proud actors has been assembled for this production. Falsettos, Angels in America, Torch Song and now this—I love that audiences are getting to experience these classic gay plays."

