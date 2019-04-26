Tony Awards' Final Set of Rulings: Hadestown's Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada Eligible as Leads & More

The Tony Awards administration committee met on April 26 for the final time this season to confirm the eligibility status of 10 Broadway productions for the American Theatre Wing's 2019 Tony Awards. The administration committee met a total of four times throughout the 2018-2019 season to decide the eligibility for the 73rd Annual Tony Awards.



Among the productions discussed were King Lear, Oklahoma!, Burn This, Hadestown, Hillary and Clinton, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, All My Sons, Tootsie, Ink and Beetlejuice.



The full list of the administration committee's determinations can be found below.



Jayne Houdyshell, Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O'Sullivan, Ruth Wilson, Pedro Pascal and John Douglas Thompson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in King Lear.



Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Oklahoma!



Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Hadestown.



Benjamin Walker will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in All My Sons.



Santino Fontana will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Tootsie.



Jonny Lee Miller will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Ink.



Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Beetlejuice.



Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on Beetlejuice.



Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys administration committee, actresses and actors billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in lead acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories.



In order for shows to be eligible for 2018-2019 season Tony eligibility, they must officially open by April 25, 2019. Tony nominations will be announced by Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth on the morning of April 29.



The 2019 Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9; the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS.



The first three rounds of 2018-2019 Tony rulings can be found here, here and here.