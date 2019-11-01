November Is Your Last Chance to See Three Broadway Shows, Mockingbird Stars & More

The holiday season is around the corner, which brings cooler air and some changes on the boards. Not only are three Broadway shows playing their final performances this month, but several key players are also getting ready to let go of the characters that they've been bringing to life eight times a week. Check out which shows you need to see for the last time, and who you need to say goodbye to this November!

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

NOVEMBER 3: Citizens of Mockingbird Bow Out

Time is running out to see the original Broadway company of Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird. Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Tony nominees Jeff Daniels and Gideon Glick, along with most of the cast, will be taking their final bows at the Shubert Theatre on November 3 after over a year since their first preview performance. Don't fret, though. The year two cast, led by Ed Harris, will take the stage for the first time on November 5 to continue bringing Harper Lee's classic novel to life.

Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford and Sally Murphy in Linda Vista(Photo: Joan Marcus)

NOVEMBER 10: Hasta Linda Vista, Baby

Tony winner Tracy Letts' dark comedy Linda Vista is leaving the neighborhood on November 10. This marks the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright's third credit on Broadway (as a writer), and this time, he brought his Steppenwolf friends with him, including the show's star Ian Barford. Telling the story of a man going through a mid-life crisis and dealing with re-entering the dating world, Linda Vista gave Second Stage audiences a new perspective.

Jenn Colella backstage before Come From Away (Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

NOVEMBER 10: Ready for Take-Off

Come From Away's Tony-nominated standout Jenn Colella will be taking the Schoenfeld Theatre stage for the final time on November 10. Originating the dual role of Captain Beverly Bass and others, orginal cast member Colella has been telling the story of what happened when those who were stranded on 9/11 were brought to a small town in Canada. You only have a few more weeks to catch Colella sing the show-stopping tune 'Me and the Sky' before Becky Gulsvig takes over the role.

Lucy Cohu, Eileen Atkins, Amanda Drew, Jonathan Pryce and Lisa O’Hare in The Height of the Storm. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

NOVEMBER 24: The Storm Ends

Florence Zeller's The Height of the Storm will bow on Broadway for the last time on November 24. Starring Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in their return to the Great White Way, The Height of the Storm transferred to MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre following a debut engagement at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End earlier this year. Don't miss out on seeing these two acting giants take the stage as a couple in a 50-year-long marriage, who are suddenly faced with the inevitability of change.

Jordin Sparks as Jenna in Waitress (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

NOVEMBER 24: A Goodbye Pie

American Idol winner Jordin Sparks will take her final shift as Jenna in Waitress on November 24 after picking up a second shift.This marked a return to Broadway for Sparks, who hasn't been seen on stage since her debut in In the Heights. The role will switch between two American Idol alums as Katharine McPhee returns to close out the diner as the final Jenna.

Brian Cox in The Great Society (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

NOVEMBER 30: Time to Leave Office

Brian Cox's presidential reign as Lyndon B. Johnson in Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society is coming to an end on November 30. A sequel to Schenkkan's Tony-winning All the Way, the new play focuses on what happened when the president decided not to run for re-election. With an all-star cast, including Marc Kudisch, Bryce Pinkham and Gordon Clapp, don't miss out on seeing history revisited on stage.



ALSO:

NOVEMBER 17: David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's twice-extended Soft Power closes at the Public Theater

NOVEMBER 24: Ross Golan's twice-extended The Wrong Man, starring Joshua Henry, closes at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.