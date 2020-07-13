Danielle Brooks, Michael Benjamin Washington and Patina Miller to Join Michael James Scott for Roundtable Discussion

As previously announced, Aladdin star Michael James Scott has joined the team of Broadway.com's popular daily live news show #LiveatFive to host a weekly roundtable discussion with theater stars. This week's episode will air on July 14 at 5PM ET and feature Tony winner Patina Miller, Tony nominee Danielle Brooks and Michael Benjamin Washington talking about what it's like to have a successful career on both the stage and screen. Each #LiveatFive episode is broadcast live on Broadway.com's Facebook and YouTube account. The interview also become available as a podcast on iTunes and Spotify.

Brooks received a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in the 2016 revival of The Color Purple. She earned a Drama League nomination for her starring turn in last summer's Much Ado About Nothing production for Shakespeare in the Park. Brooks is also an executive producer for Ain't Too Proud. On screen, she is known for playing Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on Orange in the New Black, which earned her three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Miller earned a Tony Award for her starring turn as the Leading Player in 2013's Pippin revival and was previously nominated for her performance as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act. For five years, Miller played Daisy Grant on Madam Secretary. She also appread in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Parts 1& 2 and will be in the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Scott has been with Aladdin since the show premiered on Broadway in 2014. He was originally acting as a standby on Broadway and went on to lead the Australian, national tour and Broadway productions. He was also a Broadway.com vlogger. His other Broadway credits include Something Rotten, The Book of Mormon, Hair, Mamma Mia and more.

Washington was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning The Boys in the Band as Bernard, a role he reprised in the upcoming screen adaptation featuring the Broadway cast. Washington was seen in this season's Fires in the Mirror off-Broadway, which earned him the Antonyo Award for Best Solo Performance and a Drama League nomination. He has also been seen on Broadway in La Cage aux Folles and Mamma Mia. Washington's screen credits include 100 Questions, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the upcoming Ratched TV series and more.