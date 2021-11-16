Kyle Scatliffe Replaces James Monroe Iglehart in Hamilton

You'll be back! Kyle Scatliffe returns to the Tony-winning smash Hamilton on November 16 in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart took his final bow in the show on November 14.

Scatliffe previously appeared in Hamilton on the Great Bright Way, replacing Iglehart while he was appearing as Phil in the Public Works mounting of Hercules. He also played the roles on tour. In addition to To Kill a Mockingbird, Scatliffe has been seen on Broadway The Color Purple and Les Misérables. His off-Broadway credits include Merry Wives, As You Like It and Big River.

Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance at Genie in Aladdin. His additional Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Memphis and Freestyle Love Supreme.

Hamilton resumed performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14. Leading the company is Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton with Jin Ha as Aaron Burr. The production also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The musical took home 11 Tony Awards in 2016 as well as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show's creators also received a special Kennedy Center Honor. The Broadway blockbuster made its Disney+ debut on July 3, 2020, earning Emmy Awards, a Critics' Choice Award and NAACP Image Award as well as a Golden Globe nomination.