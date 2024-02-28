Preview The Great Gatsby and The Outsiders, Plus a Check-In with Hadestown's Lola Tung on The Broadway Show

As the spring thaw commences, new Broadway shows eagerly take their places while old favorites run like well-oiled machines. This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has a helping of both with behind-the-scenes looks at the season ahead and check-ins with Broadway’s steadfast hits.

Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada and the cast of Broadway’s The Great Gatsby head to the Plaza to preview their Jazz-Age musical. Hear how F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel is about to come to life at the Broadway Theatre while sampling Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen’s score.

Lola Tung in "Hadestown" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Get another musical preview from Broadway’s Ponyboy, Brody Grant, and the cast of The Outsiders. Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance of the folk duo Jamestown Revival share some of their musical influences for the score while the young ensemble teases their exciting onstage antics.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung enters the final stretch of her Broadway debut as Eurydice in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown. Hear Tung and her co-star Jordan Fisher—a fellow transplant from the land of TV—reflect on her successful run in the Underworld.

Revisit Sarah Paulson, star of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, whose sitdown with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek makes a return appearance on The Broadway Show. See Paulson discuss her Broadway homecoming and the darkly comedic family drama, transferring to the Belasco Theatre on March 25.

Merrily We Roll Along star Krystal Joy Brown’s walk to work with correspondent Charlie Cooper also returns to this week’s episode, along with host Tamsen Fadal’s chat with Vincent Jamal Hooper, who makes his Broadway debut as Simba in the Disney blockbuster The Lion King.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 28 before it airs this Sunday, March 2 at 12PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.