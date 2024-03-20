Rachel McAdams, Ariana Madix and More on The Broadway Show; Plus, an Aladdin Anniversary with Alan Menken and a Rumble with The Outsiders

From the making of a rumble to the making of a legend, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is going behind the scenes of some of the most exciting productions on New York City stages. New arrivals, old favorites and the artists responsible for bringing them to life share the screen on this week’s episode.

Alan Menken, the EGOT composer behind Little Shop of Horrors and nearly every classic Disney score, celebrates the 10th anniversary of Aladdin on Broadway in an interview with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens. Watch and listen as he recaps his illustrious career from the piano bench.

The Outsiders choreographers Jeff and Rick Kuperman, along with director Danya Taymor, offer The Broadway Show a behind-the-scenes look at the musical’s pivotal rumble scene. See Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chat with the creatives about how the intricate sequence comes together on stage.

Alan Menken on "The Broadway Show"

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley recaps the hat trick that snuck up on him this season. Soak up his reflections on the off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, his current Broadway revival of Doubt and Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of his latest play, Brooklyn Laundry.

Ariana Madix, the reality TV celeb turned Broadway star, sits down with host Fadal to talk about her debut turn as Roxie Hart in the long-running musical Chicago. Find out how she’s enjoyed her time at the Ambassador Theatre and make sure to check out her performance before she departs the cast on April 7.

Olivia Donalson—who “gets down” as wife number four, Anna of Cleves, in Broadway’s hit musical SIX—takes viewers on a backstage tour of the Lena Horne Theatre. See what Broadway’s favorite queens get up to before hitting the stage in their herstory-making show.

Rachel McAdams meets the press to discuss her Broadway debut in Amy Herzog’s Mary Jane, directed by Anne Kauffman. McAdams talks about her nerves taking on this new challenge while exalting Herzog’s simultaneously heartbreaking and joyful play.

Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams and Amy Herzog

(Photo: Jason Bell)

Herzog’s new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, starring Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli, also celebrates its Broadway opening at Circle in the Square Theatre. The Broadway Show hits the red carpet to discuss with the stars how Ibsen’s prescient 1882 play still reverberates today.

Hamilton’s house manager, Tim Pettolina, welcomes correspondent Perry Sook to the Richard Rodgers Theatre. An expert in his field, Pettolina provides an in-depth look at what keeps Broadway’s biggest hit running like clockwork.

Meanwhile, it's been a busy week for the Broadway.com vloggers. Catch clips of the latest episodes of The Denim Diaries, hosted by A Beautiful Noise star Amber Ardolino, and Step Right Up, featuring Water for Elephants’ leading lady, Isabelle McCalla.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, March 20 before it airs this Sunday, March 24 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX.