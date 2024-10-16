Tammy Faye Comes to Broadway, Our Town Celebrates Its Opening Night and More on The Broadway Show

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal celebrates some of Broadway's newest arrivals while looking back on a few of last season's highlights.

Our Town, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic, is back on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre. Look inside the show's opening-night celebration with Jim Parsons, Ephraim Sykes, Zoey Deutch, Katie Holmes and the rest of the starry cast.

Katie Brayben brings her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye's title televangelist to Broadway's Palace Theatre, alongside Tony winners Christian Borle and Michael Cerveris. Meet the cast as team Tammy Faye introduces the new musical.

James Monroe Iglehart stars as the legendary Louis Armstrong in the new Broadway biomusical A Wonderful World. See Iglehart sit down with host Fadal to talk about inhabiting Armstrong's jazz-infused world.

Linda Cho won a 2024 Tony Award for designing the dazzling costumes for The Great Gatsby. Get an up-close look at her creations as she walks Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens through the roaring world she helped build at the Broadway Theatre.

Kecia Lewis is another 2024 Tony Award winner who claimed the trophy for her performance as Miss Liza Jane in Hell's Kitchen. See her take a rainy walk to the Shubert Theatre with correspondent Charlie Cooper just days ahead of her big win.

Meanwhile, Miki Abraham shows off her turn as Lulu in the national tour of Shucked, performing the musical's bona fide show-stopper "Indepdendently Owned" in the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, October 16 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.