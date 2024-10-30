Nicole Scherzinger, John Gallagher Jr., a Wicked Anniversary Performance and More on The Broadway Show

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is taking you from the open seas to the Hollywood streets to the Orpheum Circuit. Read more about what’s on tap.

John Gallagher Jr. is setting sail in Swept Away, a nautical musical scored by the Avett Brothers. Learn all about his surprising history with the folk-rock band in a conversation with host Tamsen Fadal.

Mary Kate Morrissey

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It’s opening night on Broadway! Check out the red-carpet celebrations for Delia Ephron’s Left on Tenth, starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher, and Sam Gold’s revival of Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler.

Nicole Scherzinger is home at last. See her talk to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about her answered prayer of a Broadway debut as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Sunset Boulevard.

It’s Audra’s turn! Hear from Audra McDonald and the rest the cast of Gypsy, opening this winter at the Majestic Theatre.

Spooky season is here, which means another anniversary for Wicked. See Broadway’s current Elphaba Mary Kate Morrissey sing “The Wizard and I” as the blockbuster musical celebrates 21 years at the Gershwin Theatre.

Look inside the Arthur Miller Foundation gala, celebrating 10 years of work bringing theater education to public school students. This year’s honorees included Hell’s Kitchen playwright Kristoffer Diaz and composer Alicia Keys, along with Keys’ real-life teacher, Aziza Miller.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, October 30 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.