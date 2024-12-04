 Skip to main content
A Gypsy Chat with Audra McDonald, a Magical Walk with Cursed Child's Matthew James Thomas and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 4, 2024
Audra McDonald
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

It's a week of Broadway classics and long-running favorites on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal! See what's in store on the latest episode. 

See Audra McDonald, Broadway's latest legendary Momma Rose, talk to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about the revival of Gypsy now on stage at the Majestic Theatre. 

Look back at Tony nominee Jenn Colella's interview with host Fadal about her turn as Suffs' Carrie Chapman Catt, and go see the galvanizing musical before it closes up shop at the Music Box Theatre this January. 

Take a walk over to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with the show's title star, Matthew James Thomas, who chats with correspondent Charlie Cooper about his young days as a Harry Potter fan and his continued awe of the onstage magic.

Go behind the scenes at Kenny Leon's revival of Our Town with Broadway funny lady Julie Halston, who leads a backstage tour at the historic Barrymore Theatre.

Life of Pi, the stage adaptation of Yann Martel's bestselling novel, is hitting the road for a national tour. Meet the cast and creatives bringing this visual feast to a city near you. 

Vincent Jamal Hooper, who stars as Simba in The Lion King on Broadway, stopped by the Broadway.com studio for an exclusive performance. Don't miss his beautiful rendition of the ballad "Endless Night."   

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, December 4 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

