Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas Open The Last Five Years, Jonathan Groff Dances as Bobby Darin and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 9, 2025
Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Whether it's an opening-night red carpet or a bustling rehearsal room, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is on the scene! See what's in store this week. 

Celebrate the opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck with George Clooney and the rest of the cast at its swanky black-and-white ball.

BOOP! goes a different direction, hosting an opening night filled with color! Hit the red carpet with leading lady Jasmine Amy Rogers and the Broadway company bringing Betty's iconic cartoon world to life. 

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren ring in the long-awaited Broadway premiere of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. See the stars and VIP guests mark the auspicious occasion. 

Also this week, Just in Time star Jonathan Groff dusts off his dancing shoes as singer Bobby Darin. Get a glimpse of the Tony-winning star in rehearsal with choreographer Shannon Lewis. 

Sonya Balsara is Broadway royalty as Aladdin's longtime Princess Jasmine. Look back at her sitdown with host Fadal, celebrating a year at the New Amsterdam Theatre. 

Peek inside Broadway.com’s vibrant photo shoot with Real Women Have Curves leads Tatianna Córdoba and Justina Machado.

And finally, see Sky Lakota-Lynch, Tony-nominated star of The Outsiderstake a walk with correspondent Charlie Cooper and talk about his time in as a Broadway Greaser.   

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, April 9 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

