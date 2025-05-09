See Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, George Clooney and More 2025 Tony Nominees Strike a Pose

“Maybe Happy Ending” co-stars Darren Criss and HwaBoon
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
On May 8, this year's Tony Award nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York for the whirlwind Meet the Nominees press event. Broadway.com was there to mingle with a diverse and awe-inspiring lineup of artists, among them 2024 Tony winners (Jonathan Groff from Just in Time, Kara Young from Purpose), Olivier winners (including Nicole Scherzinger from Sunset Boulevard and Sarah Snook from The Picture of Dorian Gray), writer-stars (Good Night, and Good Luck's George Clooney and Oh, Mary!'s Cole Escola), a bunch of Broadway debuters (Jasmine Amy Rogers, Bob Odenkirk, Tala Ashe, Marjan Neshat), Broadway child stars all-grown-up (Sadie Sink, Fina Strazza, Gracie Lawrence) and many, many more.
Check out highlights and the full gallery below.