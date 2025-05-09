 Skip to main content
See Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, George Clooney and More 2025 Tony Nominees Strike a Pose

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • May 9, 2025
“Maybe Happy Ending” co-stars Darren Criss and HwaBoon
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On May 8, this year's Tony Award nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York for the whirlwind Meet the Nominees press event. Broadway.com was there to mingle with a diverse and awe-inspiring lineup of artists, among them 2024 Tony winners (Jonathan Groff from Just in TimeKara Young from Purpose), Olivier winners (including Nicole Scherzinger from Sunset Boulevard and Sarah Snook from The Picture of Dorian Gray), writer-stars (Good Night, and Good Luck's George Clooney and Oh, Mary!'s Cole Escola), a bunch of Broadway debuters (Jasmine Amy RogersBob Odenkirk, Tala AsheMarjan Neshat), Broadway child stars all-grown-up (Sadie SinkFina StrazzaGracie Lawrence) and many, many more.

Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

Sunset Boulevard director Jamie Lloyd stands with his Tony-nominated stars Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Kara Young, a 2024 Tony winner, is a nominee for her fourth consecutive year for Purpose.
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Team Good Night, and Good Luck: sound designer Daniel Kluger, star and playwright George Clooney, lighting designers Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, and costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Jonathan Groff and Gracie Lawrence celebrate their nominations as Just in Time’s Bobby Darin and Connie Francis. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Team Gypsy! Producer Mara Isaacs poses with Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein, choreographer Camille A. Brown and Joy Woods. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

