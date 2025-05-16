Nicole Scherzinger, Maybe Happy Ending and Oh, Mary! Among 2025 Drama League Winners

The 91st Annual Drama League Awards, held on May 16 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, has named its winners.

The award for Distinguished Performance went to Sunset Boulevard's Nicole Scherzinger, while Sunset Boulevard itself won for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

Maybe Happy Ending won for Outstanding Production of a Musical, with director Michael Arden winning for Outstanding Direction of a Musical.

Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! won for Outstanding Production of a Play, with director Sam Pinkleton winning for Outstanding Direction of a Play.

Outstanding Revival of a Play was a tie between Andrew Scott's one-man Vanya and Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day.

Four special honors were also awarded: Lea Salonga was recognized for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Whitney White received the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Kate Navin and Audible Theater were recognized for Contribution to the Theater; Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron received the Gratitude Award.

The Drama League also acknowledged the exemplary work of previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in eligible Broadway or off-Broadway productions this season: Annaleigh Ashford for All In; Danny Burstein for Gypsy; Norbert Leo Butz for Vladimir; Sutton Foster for Once Upon a Mattress; Neil Patrick Harris for Shit. Meet. Fan.; Patti LuPone for The Roommate; Audra McDonald for Gypsy; Lin-Manuel Miranda for All In; and Bernadette Peters for Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

See the full list of nominees and winners for the competitive awards below, bolded and preceded by an asterisk.

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Antiquities

Becoming Eve

English

Good Bones

Good Night, and Good Luck

Here There Are Blueberries

John Proctor Is the Villain

Liberation

*Oh, Mary!

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Purpose

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Walden

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (*TIE*)

The Cherry Orchard

*Eureka Day

Ghosts

Glengarry Glen Ross

Home

Othello

Romeo + Juliet

A Streetcar Named Desire

*Vanya

Wine in the Wilderness

Yellow Face

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

BOOP! The Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Drag: The Musical

Just in Time

Macbeth In Stride

*Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Smash

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL [*TIE*]

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

The Last Five Years

Once Upon a Mattress

The Marriage of Figaro

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

*Sunset Boulevard

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Knud Adams, English

Saheem Ali, Good Bones

David Cromer, Good Night, And Good Luck

*Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Tyne Rafaeli, Becoming Eve

Anna D. Shapiro, Eureka Day

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is The Villain

Whitney White, Liberation

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Sam Yates, Vanya



OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

*Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Susan Stroman, Smash

Alex Timbers, Just In Time

Annie Tippe, Three Houses

Sergio Trujillo, Real Women Have Curves

George C. Wolfe, Gypsy



DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE

Tala Ashe, English

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Stori Ayers, Home

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Kit Connor, Romeo+Juliet

Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve

Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal

Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Amber Gray, Eureka Day

David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Robyn Hurder, Smash

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years

Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time

Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Idina Menzel, Redwood

Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire

Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Marjan Neshat, English

Sandra Oh, The Welkin

Lily Rabe, Ghosts

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

*Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Andrew Scott, Vanya

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Ephraim Sykes, Our Town

Alaska Thunderf*ck, Drag: The Musical

Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years

Denzel Washington, Othello

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, the Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.