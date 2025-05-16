Nicole Scherzinger, Maybe Happy Ending and Oh, Mary! Among 2025 Drama League Winners

The 91st Annual Drama League Awards, held on May 16 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, has named its winners.
The award for Distinguished Performance went to Sunset Boulevard's Nicole Scherzinger, while Sunset Boulevard itself won for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.
Maybe Happy Ending won for Outstanding Production of a Musical, with director Michael Arden winning for Outstanding Direction of a Musical.
Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! won for Outstanding Production of a Play, with director Sam Pinkleton winning for Outstanding Direction of a Play.
Outstanding Revival of a Play was a tie between Andrew Scott's one-man Vanya and Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day.
Four special honors were also awarded: Lea Salonga was recognized for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Whitney White received the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Kate Navin and Audible Theater were recognized for Contribution to the Theater; Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron received the Gratitude Award.
The Drama League also acknowledged the exemplary work of previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in eligible Broadway or off-Broadway productions this season: Annaleigh Ashford for All In; Danny Burstein for Gypsy; Norbert Leo Butz for Vladimir; Sutton Foster for Once Upon a Mattress; Neil Patrick Harris for Shit. Meet. Fan.; Patti LuPone for The Roommate; Audra McDonald for Gypsy; Lin-Manuel Miranda for All In; and Bernadette Peters for Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
See the full list of nominees and winners for the competitive awards below, bolded and preceded by an asterisk.
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
The Antiquities
Becoming Eve
English
Good Bones
Good Night, and Good Luck
Here There Are Blueberries
John Proctor Is the Villain
Liberation
*Oh, Mary!
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Purpose
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Walden
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (*TIE*)
The Cherry Orchard
*Eureka Day
Ghosts
Glengarry Glen Ross
Home
Othello
Romeo + Juliet
A Streetcar Named Desire
*Vanya
Wine in the Wilderness
Yellow Face
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
BOOP! The Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Drag: The Musical
Just in Time
Macbeth In Stride
*Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves
Smash
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL [*TIE*]
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
The Last Five Years
Once Upon a Mattress
The Marriage of Figaro
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
*Sunset Boulevard
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Knud Adams, English
Saheem Ali, Good Bones
David Cromer, Good Night, And Good Luck
*Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Tyne Rafaeli, Becoming Eve
Anna D. Shapiro, Eureka Day
Danya Taymor, John Proctor is The Villain
Whitney White, Liberation
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Sam Yates, Vanya
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
*Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard
Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
Susan Stroman, Smash
Alex Timbers, Just In Time
Annie Tippe, Three Houses
Sergio Trujillo, Real Women Have Curves
George C. Wolfe, Gypsy
DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE
Tala Ashe, English
Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
Stori Ayers, Home
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Kit Connor, Romeo+Juliet
Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve
Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal
Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
Amber Gray, Eureka Day
David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello
Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Robyn Hurder, Smash
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years
Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time
Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Idina Menzel, Redwood
Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire
Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Marjan Neshat, English
Sandra Oh, The Welkin
Lily Rabe, Ghosts
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
*Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Andrew Scott, Vanya
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Ephraim Sykes, Our Town
Alaska Thunderf*ck, Drag: The Musical
Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years
Denzel Washington, Othello
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, the Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.