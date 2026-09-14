Odds and Ends: Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! Heads to HBO, Andrew Scott to Film Sea Wall Live

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

HBOh, Mary!

Tony winner Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! is coming to HBO in 2027, with an official release date to be announced. Starring Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln with direction by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, the film will feature Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband, Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher and original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht as Mary’s Chaperone and Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, respectively. As previously announced, the show was filmed on July 28 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End. “I'm so happy to share this show with a wider audience and spread Oh, Mary! awareness,” said Escola in a statement. “Knowing about Oh, Mary! is the first step in getting rid of it.”

Andrew Scott (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Great Scott

Andrew Scott will reprise his role in Sea Wall, the play written for him by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, for a first-of-its-kind feature film. Directed by Tina Satter, 19 performances will be filmed in front of a live audience at Studio Seaview, from October 16–30. Conceived as a motion picture about the creation of theater, the project will capture Scott’s performances and the complete life of the event—backstage, on stage and in the house—with the audience at each performance serving as an essential character. The creative team for Sea Wall includes lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Ben Williams, director of photography Paul Yee and production designer Parker Lutz. In Sea Wall, things for Alex are good. He loves his wife, his young daughter, his city and his work. But without warning, the life he thought he could depend on slips out from beneath his feet.

Megan Hilty (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

London Prefers Blondes

Megan Hilty and Rachel Tucker will play Lorelei Lee and Dorothy Shaw, respectively, in a new concert production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The concert will run at the London Palladium for three performances across March 26–27, 2027. Olivier Award winner Alan Williams will lead the orchestra. The creative team includes set and costume Designer Rebecca Brower and lighting designer Zoe Spurr. Further casting will be announced. With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Leo Robin and a book by Anita Loos and Joseph Fields, the glamorous comedy is set aboard an ocean liner bound for Paris and features songs including "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend," "A Little Girl from Little Rock" and "Bye Bye Baby." This marks Hilty's second time playing Lorelei Lee, having previously played the role in the New York City Center Encores! production. She is a two-time Tony nominee for Noises Off and Death Becomes Her and a three-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner. Tucker is a BACA winner for Wicked. Her additional Broadway credits include The Last Ship and Come From Away.

Sacha Baron Cohen (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Very Nice

Sacha Baron Cohen will star in the previously announced West End production of Quentin Tarantino's The Popinjay Cavalier, marking his onstage debut. Cohen appeared in the film versions of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Les Misérables. He is best known for his leading role in the Borat franchise, as well as Brüno, the Madagascar films and more recently, Luca. Written and directed by Tarantino, the play is eyeing an opening in spring 2027, at a theater to be announced. Set in 1830s Europe, the play is described as a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen. Additional casting, creative team, dates and other details will be announced.

Ethan Slater in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Grow For Me

The current off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors has grown into the longest-running production in the musical's history. Directed by Michael Mayer, the Westside Theatre run matched the original 1982 Orpheum Theatre production's total performance count of 2,210. The milestone arrives just in time for Little Shop Day on September 21 and is being celebrated with a month-long lineup of suitably strange and unusual festivities. Throughout September, fans can visit a real-life Mushnik & Son Flower Shop at Starbright Floral Design, grab a limited-edition “Mean, Green Cookies and Cream” cookie at Schmackary’s and catch post-show talkbacks exploring the musical’s legacy. A company singalong follows the September 15 performance. The cast currently features Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Ethan Slater as Seymour and Betsy Wolfe as Audrey, with Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon. Little Shop of Horrors began performances at the Westside Theatre on September 17, 2019.

P.S.

The previously announced 2027 production of Sunday in the Park with George at the Barbican in London's West End will no longer proceed as scheduled, per a post on the show's official Instagram page. According to the announcement, "Empire Street Productions will retain the rights with a view to presenting the production in 2028. Further details will be announced in due course." This announcement follows the departures of both previously attached stars, Wicked film leads Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.