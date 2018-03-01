Broadway's in Bloom! Frozen, Angels in America & More March Save the Date Picks

Spring is officially 20 days away, but that didn't stop us from previewing all the best the Great White Way has to offer this season with our fabulous Spring Preview series. Now, it's our staff's turn to share everything they cannot wait to see this month. The Broadway season is upon us—soon, life will be a whirlwind of red carpets, flashbulbs and daily Tony nom prediction debates. We can't wait! In addition to March's Great White Way offerings, the Broadway.com team will be checking out Grand Hotel at City Center and tuning in for the small screen premiere of NBC's Rise. Dig into our picks for the month of March!



March 13 - Rise Premieres on NBC

Smash and Glee fans—rejoice! There is a theater-centric new drama premiering on NBC this month, and it's just for you. The TV series shines the spotlight on a high school theater department. Stage vets Josh Radnor, Stephanie J. Block, Rosie Perez, Damon J. Gillespie and Joe Tippett as well as Moana breakout star Auli’i Cravalho team up for what is sure to be one of our favorite new shows this year.



Content Producer Matt Rodin

“With a slew of incredible talent on board, a time slot for the ages (right after This Is Us) and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller on board, I'm excited to see how this story unfolds on-air and with TV audiences.”



March 15 - Escape to Margaritaville Opens

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville features both Parrothead classics and original songs. The new musical stars Paul Alexander Nolan as Tully, a part-time bartender and full-time charmer who falls for Alison Luff's Rachel, a beautiful career-minded tourist. Shake and stir in with costumes, sets and choreography that are just as colorful as the lanterns that hang around the Marquis Theatre lobby, and you're in for some major island vibes.



Site Producer Joanne Villani

“As someone who loves musicals, the beach and colorful cocktails, it just seems like this musical is made for me! I'm excited to both see the show and see how it's received by the Broadway community.”



March 21 - Grand Hotel at Encores!

City Center Encores! presents Grand Hotel, the beloved musical that chronicles the comings and goings of the various characters whose delightfully different lives all intersect in the opulent lobby of Berlin’s most prestigious hotel. Broadway alums Brandon Uranowitz, Stephanie Styles and James Snyder as well as Irina Dvorovenko, a former principal ballet dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, are among the stars set to lead the upcoming presentation, which is scheduled to run from March 21 through March 25.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

“Grand Hotel was one of the most thrilling theatrical events Broadway has ever seen. Beyond Tommy Tune’s genius staging, the interlocking storylines of love, lust and greed are all set to a sweeping score that touches the heart. I can’t wait to see what this cast does with it!”



March 22 - Frozen Opens

Disney's blockbuster 2013 animated film arrives on Broadway this spring in a glittering production brought to life by director Michael Grandage. Caissie Levy and Patti Murin lead the musical as royals Elsa and Anna. Newcomer Jelani Alladin, Greg Hildreth, John Riddle and many more lend their talents to this sparkling stage adaptation. Super fans can catch Frozen, which is currently playing in previews, at the St. James Theatre.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

“Frozen is my favorite Disney movie. I can’t wait for this show to storm Broadway, to see Jelani Alladin take on the role of Kristoff and to watch hearts melt from this story celebrating female power.”



March 25 - Angels in America Opens

Tony Kushner’s landmark play is back on Broadway with some acting giants. This revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, told in two parts, comes stateside after a lauded London run. Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, who stars as Prior Walter, and two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane, who plays powerful attorney Roy Cohn, reprise their magnetic performances at the Neil Simon Theatre.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

“Tony Kushner's Angels in America is an intellectually uncompromising play that should be on everyone’s must-see list. Add in Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and talented Broadway newcomer Denise Gough, and there’s magic afoot.”



March 26 - Lobby Hero Opens

Though it debuted off-Broadway in 2001, the cast and company say Oscar winner Kenneth Longergan’s Lobby Hero holds up today. This new production stars Broadway alum Michael Cera alongside big screen hunk Chris Evans, Bel Powley and Atlanta standout Brian Tyree Henry.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

“Captain America himself making his Broadway debut?! If that doesn’t have you stoked already, there’s no hope for you. But seriously, Lonergan’s murder-centric play is a marvel and poses a ton of timely moral dilemmas.”



March 29 - Three Tall Women Opens

Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Three Tall Women features three women of different ages talking about their life and circumstances. This is the first-ever Broadway production, and the cast includes the legendary Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill, directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello. With three Emmys, two Oscars and a Tony Award between the three leading ladies, “tall” sounds like an understatement for this production.



Editorial Assistant Eric King

“After winning the Tony in 2017 for her turn as Nora in A Doll’s House: Part 2, a glitzy awards season and a Roseanne reboot, I can’t wait for Laurie Metcalf's triumphant return to Broadway.”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



March 1 - Amy and the Orphans opens

March 4 - The Academy Awards

March 5 - It Shoulda Been You reunion concert

March 6 - Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Unmasked hits bookshelves

March 7 - The Low Road opens

March 8 - Good for Otto opens

March 12 - Admissions opens

March 15 - Kelli O’Hara in Cosi fan tutte at the Met Opera

March 20 - Rocktopia begins performances

March 25 - The Stone Witch opens

March 27 - Leslie Odom Jr.’s book release