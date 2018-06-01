Idina Menzel in Skintight, Bandstand on the Big Screen & More Reasons to Love June

Roll out the red carpet because June is busing out all over! There’s nothing like summer in the city (Aaron Burr says so in Hamilton), and this is going to be a hot one. Not only is Broadway’s biggest night fast-approaching—there is an incredible lineup of geektastic theater coming up: from Idina Menzel’s return to the New York stage or a loverly cast album on the way. Take a look at picks from the Broadway.com for the month of June.

June 3 - Pose Premieres on FX

Kinky Boots Tony winner Billy Porter and Rent standout MJ Rodriguez are just two of the dynamos starring in Ryan Murphy’s latest TV series Pose. Set in 1980s New York, Pose explores the ball culture world and Manhattan’s downtown scene. Judging by its trailer, the series seems like it will be just as visually stunning as it is groundbreaking.



Editorial Assistant Eric King

“I’m a sucker for a Ryan Murphy series. The fact that he is donating his personal profits from Pose to LGBTQ charities, and that the show has the largest cast of trans actors on TV ever, makes it easy to root for.”

June 8 - My Fair Lady Cast Recording

Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-nominated revival of My Fair Lady will be preserved on an original cast album from Broadway Records. Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, the classic Lerner and Loewe score boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face" and more. We could dance all night to the sounds of Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose and this incredible cast!



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

“My Fair Lady is in my top five favorite scores of all time. Jordan Donica's ‘On the Street Where You Live’ and Nobert Leo Butz's high-energy ‘Get Me to the Church on Time’ will be on repeat!”

June 10 - The 72nd Annual Tony Awards

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for! Broadway alums and pals Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host 2018 Tony Awards live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS. This ceremony is set to have it all: eye-popping performances, appearances from fancy stars, fabulous fashion, memorable acceptance speeches and more. We can’t wait for all that as we sip on something sparkly and eat Schmackary’s treats as the big winners are revealed!



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“There is such a wonderfully diverse array of talent recognized this year. I always look forward to coming together with the theater community to celebrate the Tonys, but this season has been particularly special.”

June 21 - Skintight Opens Off-Broadway

Tony winner Idina Menzel is starring in Skintight, playwright Joshua Harmon's new work that centers on a woman reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. The play examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside. Skintight is scheduled to play at the Laura Pels Theatre through August 26.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

“Joshua Harmon is my favorite playwright to appear on the New York theater scene in the last five years. Match his whip-smart dialogue with the mega talent of Idina Menzel, and you have a can't-miss production.”

June 25 & 28 - Bandstand Hits Theaters

Those that miss Bandstand on Broadway can catch Corey Cott, Laura Osnes and the talented members of the Donny Nova Band on the big screen. Bandstand tells the story of a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Bandstand was a stunning original musical featuring career-high performances from Corey Cott and Laura Osnes. Although it won a Tony for Andy Blankenhueler’s choreography, it failed to find an audience on Broadway, so I'm thrilled movie audiences have a chance to enjoy it."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



June 1 - Sutton Foster’s new album Take Me to the World

June 5 - Erich Bergen steps into Waitress

June 6 - Dan Cody’s Yacht opens off-Broadway

June 7 - Melissa Benoist steps into Beautiful

June 11 - Marin Mazzie and Jason Daniely at 54 Below

June 12 - Sky Lakota-Lynch steps into Dear Evan Hansen

June 13 - Desperate Measures opens off-Broadway

June 18 - Pass Over opens off-Broadway

June 20 - Girls & Boys opens off-Broadway

June 27 - Carmen Jones opens