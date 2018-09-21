Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway

The fall theater season has arrived, and Broadway.com's 2018 Fall Preview is here to help you navigate all the original musicals, hotly anticipated West End transfers, highbrow play revivals and Broadway debuts hitting the boards. Here's a complete list of new offerings, rounded up for your reference.

BERNHARDT/HAMLET

COMEDY, BROADWAY

Legendary actress Janet McTeer plays legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt in this story about the first woman to take on the legendary Shakespeare role of Hamlet. The world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new play also stars Dylan Baker and Jason Butler Harner. | In previews now | Opens Sept. 25 | American Airlines Theatre | CLICK TO READ MORE

THE NAP

COMEDY, BROADWAY

The new play from One Man, Two Guvnors playwright Richard Bean gets its name from the surface of a snooker table. Snooker is a popular British billiards game, and also the sport around which this story of match-fixing, gangsters and high stakes, revolves. See The Book Thief star Ben Schnetzer, Transparent standout Alexandra Billings and more make their Broadway debuts in this dark comedy. | In previews now | Opens Sept. 27 | Samuel J. Friedman Theatre | CLICK TO READ MORE

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

The music of Bob Dylan scores this acclaimed work from Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer). Three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, as well as Tony nominees Mare Winningham and Stephen Bogardus star in the play about a a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. | In previews now | Opens Oct. 1 | Joseph Papp Public Theater/Newman Theater

POPCORN FALLS

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

Broadway favorite Christian Borle makes his New York directorial debut with James Hindman's new play. Set in the small, bankrupt town, the play follows residents of Popcorn Falls as they stage a play in under one week, vying for an expensive grant that could save their home. | In previews now | Opens Oct. 8 | Davenport Theatre

The Lifespan of a Fact stars Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale & Daniel Radcliffe (Photo by Caitlin McNaney)

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

DRAMA, BROADWAY

A fact checker determined to verify every word in an essay for a prestigious national magazine, a prolific essayist who wants to maintain the artistic truth of his piece, and an editor who just wants to publish the damn thing, collide in this play starring Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones. Based on the acclaimed book, the play susses out truth, fact—and the space between. | In previews now | Opens Oct. 18 | Studio 54 | CLICK TO READ MORE

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY

MUSICAL, OFF-BROADWAY

You've heard of gender-swapped Company, now get ready for the gender-swapped The Office parody you didn't know you needed. Sarah Mackenzie Baron stars as dopey regional manager Michael Scott in this sendup of the NBC comedy, from the creators of the Friends musical parody. | Starts Sept. 20 | The Theater Center

MOTHER OF THE MAID

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Months after Condola Rashad's Saint Joan left Broadway, New York theater is getting yet another re-telling of Joan of Arc's journey. Three-time Tony winner Glenn Close stars in Jane Anderson's new play, offering a new perspective from the mother of the French peasant girl-turned warrior. | Previews Sept. 25 | Opens Oct. 17 | Joseph Papp Public Theater/Anspacher Theater

THE WAVERLY GALLERY

DRAMA, BROADWAY

Lucas Hedges makes his Broadway debut alongside Tony winner Joan Allen, Tony nominee Michael Cera, The Band's Visit director David Cromer and comedy legend Elaine May, in the first Broadway staging of Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery. Lila Neugebauer also makes her Broadway debut directing the 2001 Pulitzer Prize finalist, about a family coping with the effects of Alzheimer's on their generous and feisty grandmother. | Previews Sept. 25 | Opens Oct. 25 | John Golden Theatre | CLICK TO READ MORE





THE FERRYMAN

DRAMA, BROADWAY

The hotly anticipated transfer of Jez Butterworth's acclaimed West End production arrives on Broadway with original London cast members Paddy Considine, Genevieve O’Reilly and Laura Donnelly in an Olivier-winning performance. Directed by Olivier winner Sam Mendes, The Ferryman tells the story of an Irish family's harvest celebration interrupted by an unexpected guest. | Previews Oct. 2 | Opens Oct. 21 | The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

INDIA PALE ALE

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

In Jaclyn Backhaus' premiere, the son of a traditional Punjabi Sikh family in small town Wisconsin is toeing the line and getting married. His sister, on the other hand, announces her plans to move away and open a bar at the wedding. The intergenerational conflict starts there and ends with the family's pirate ancestors on the high seas in the early 1800s. Seriously. | Previews Oct. 2 | Opens Oct. 23 | Manhattan Theatre Club

KING KONG

MUSICAL, BROADWAY

Director/choreographer Drew McOnie's production, with a book by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scribe Jack Thorne, updates this iconic American tale with an Ann Darrow who is no damsel in distress. Also updated: Christiani Pitts will be the first actress of color to take on the role of the leading lady on a large scale. Speaking of large, there's also a 2,000-pound, 20-story animatronic gorilla puppet to boot. | Previews Oct. 5 | Opens Nov. 8 | Broadway Theatre | CLICK TO READ MORE

SAKINA'S RESTAURANT

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

Actor, writer, and former The Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi has a smattering of New York stage credits under his belt, including 2012's Disgraced and Ali in the 2002 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!. One of his first, though, was Sakina's Restuarant in 1998. Now, 20 years later, he brings his one-man show about an Indian immigrant chasing the American dream, back off-Broadway. | Starts Oct. 5 | Minetta Lane Theatre

AMERICAN SON

DRAMA, BROADWAY

Fresh off wrapping the seventh and final season of Scandal, and eight years after her Broadway debut, Race, Kerry Washington returns to the Great White Way. Jeremy Jordan and Steven Pasquale join her in this Kenny Leon-helmed play, which centers on a Florida police officer, a mother in search of her teen son and a father who sends the night into chaos. | Previews Oct. 6 | Opens Nov. 4 | Booth Theatre | CLICK TO READ MORE

The Prom stars Brooks Ashmanskas & Beth Leavel (Photo by Caitlin McNaney)

TORCH SONG

DRAMA, REVIVAL, BROADWAY

After an acclaimed run off Broadway last season, Harvey Fierstein's landmark gay play trilogy returns to Broadway after 36 years. Michael Urie reprises his role as the disillusioned Jewish gay drag queen Arnold Beckoff in this revised, cut revival directed by Moises Kauffman, with Oscar winner Mercedes Ruehl as his "ma." | Previews Oct. 9 | Opens Nov. 1 | The Hayes Theater | CLICK TO READ MORE

DAYS OF RAGE

DRAMA, BROADWAY

Dear Evan Hansen bookwriter Steven Levenson's new play centers on a collective of 20-something idealists planning an impending revolution from a quiet college town in 1969 upstate New York. Fellow DEH alum Mike Faist, Fun Home's Lauren Patten and Tavi Gevinson star in the Trip Cullmann-directed production. | Previews Oct. 9 | Opens Oct. 30 | Tony Kiser Theatre



GOOD GRIEF

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Hunter Parrish makes his first off-Broadway appearance in the new work from playwright Ngozi Anyanwu. Anyanwu, known for her role on The Deuce, also stars as Nkechi, a first-generation Nigerian-American who tries to navigate crushes, immigrant parents and the Pennsylvania suburbs. | Previews Oct. 11 | Opens Oct. 30 | Vineyard Theatre

USUAL GIRLS

OFF-BROADWAY

Roundabout Theatre Company stages the world premiere of Ming Peiffer's new play. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Usual Girls explores how girls grow up, from fighting bullying boys on the playground to the stranger, more harrowing experiences that come later. | Previews Oct. 11 | Opens Nov. 5 | Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

THE NICETIES

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Eleanor Burgess' new play sets up a professor and student at odds. Don't think so much Oleanna territory, as these are both progressive, liberal women: a white professor and a black student. Instead, mundane, academic conversations about coursework devolve into much more relevant, immediate topics like race, white privilege and inequality on college campuses. | Previews Oct. 12 | Opens Oct. 25 | Manhattan Theatre Club



SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

After an acclaimed run off-Broadway, Jocelyn Bioh's New York playwrighting debut School Girls will return to the Lucille Lortel. This time, the play, about the jealousies of teen girls at an exclusive Ghana boarding school, adds two new cast members: Hamilton alumna Joanna A. Jones and Latoya Edwards. | Previews Oct. 16 | Opens Oct. 22 | Lucille Lortel Theatre

DANIEL’S HUSBAND

OFF-BROADWAY

A new play by Michael McKeever, Daniel's Husband asks the question many gay couples face: Even though you can get married now, should you? Do you want to? Daniel and Mitchell are in love, but on opposite sides of the debate. Ryan Spahn and Matthew Montelongo reprise their roles from the lauded 2017 Primary Stages run. | Previews Oct. 18 | Opens Oct. 28 | Westside Theatre



EVE’S SONG

COMEDY, DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

A black family is haunted by a messy divorce, racist violence in America—and maybe actual ghosts. Tony nominee De'Adre Aziza plays the matriarch trying to hold it all together in this genre-bending, darkly funny play from Patricia Ione Lloyd. | Previews Oct. 21 | Opens Nov. 7 | Joseph Papp Public Theater/LuEsther Hall

The Waverly Gallery playwright Kenneth Lonergan (Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING)

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Are Broadway audiences tired of adaptations? If they are, fear not, because this play is, as the title would suggest, based on nothing. *Checks notes* But it's a goddamn revival! Emmy nominee and Broadway vet Michael C. Hall monologues through the Will Eno play about a man who is desperately trying to make his life worth living—or dying. | Previews Oct. 23 | Opens Nov. 11 | The Pershing Square Signature Center/The Irene Diamond Stage

THE PROM

MUSICAL, BROADWAY

Broadway vets Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Brooks Ashmanskas and Angie Schworer get meta in this original musical comedy about a group of washed-up stage actors who travel to an intolerant Indiana town to help a teen lesbian bring her date to the high school prom. Director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw helms the production. | Previews Oct. 23 | Opens Nov. 15 | Longacre Theatre | CLICK TO READ MORE

THE OTHER JOSH COHEN

MUSICAL, OFF-BROADWAY

Hunter Foster directs the New York return of David Rossmer and Steve Rosen's musical comedy about a recently burglarized, down-on-his-luck guy who recieves a mysterious envelope that changes his life. Rossmer and Rosen will repirse their performances as the titular roles following prior runs at Soho Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse and Geva Theatre Center. | Previews Oct. 26 | Opens Nov. 12 | Westside Theatre



THE RESISTBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

Raúl Esparza will return to the New York stage in Bertolt Brecht’s darkly comical play, reuniting with Company director John Doyle. Presenting a satirical take on American mafia culture (where mobsters fight to be kingpins of cauliflower trading) the plot mirrors individuals and events during the rise of Nazi Germany. | Previews Oct. 30 | Opens Nov. 14 | Classic Stage Company

WILD GOOSE DREAMS

COMEDY, DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Wild Goose Dreams explores the online relationship of a South Korean man, horribly lonely after his wife and daughter have moved to America, and a young woman who has defected from North Korea. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs Fun Home's Joél Pérez and Obie winner Francis Jue in the New York premiere play from Hansol Jung. | Previews Oct. 30 | Opens Nov. 14 | Joseph Papp Public Theater/Martinson Theater





THE CHER SHOW

MUSICAL, BROADWAY

Cher is fresh off her cameo in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, releasing an album of ABBA covers later this month, taking on a series of Vegas residences and launching a resounding third farewell tour. On top of all that, she's got a Broadway bio-musical starring Stephanie J. Block, with costumes by longtime stylist Bob Mackie. Maybe she really can turn back time... | Previews Nov. 1 | Opens Dec. 3 | Neil Simon Theatre | CLICK TO READ MORE



TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

DRAMA, BROADWAY

For the first time ever, Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning debut novel about race, justice and tolerance in the American South will be adapted to the Broadway stage. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs the production starring acting heavyweight Jeff Daniels, with a script by The West Wing creator and screenwriting legend Aaron Sorkin. | Previews Nov. 1 | Opens Dec. 13 | Shubert Theater

The Cher Show star Stephanie J. Block (Photo by Caitlin McNaney)

NETWORK

DRAMA, BROADWAY

As with most National Theatre productions, we couldn't wait for the Broadway transfer of the West End's buzzy movie-turned-stage play. Tony and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston reprises his Olivier-winning performance as Howard Beale, and Black Orphan Emmy winner Tatianna Maslany makes her Broadway debut in the role of Diana. | Previews Nov. 10 | Opens Dec. 6 | Belasco Theatre

FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning playwright Lynn Nottage presents the first play in her resiency at Signature Center. The off-Broadway revival of her 2004 Obie Award-winning satire tells the story of a successful African-American publicist whose social and professional life is undone when her husband steals her fortune. | Starts Nov. 19 | Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

UNIQUE EVENTS, BROADWAY

The masters of illusion who wowed audiences three years in a row with Witness The Impossible, Live on Broadway and Turn Of The Century are back on Broadway, at their original 2014 home: the Marquis Theatre. The "high-tech magic exravaganza" includes illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes and more. | Starts Nov. 23 | Marquis Theatre







TRUE WEST

DRAMA, BROADWAY

James Macdonald directs the revival of Sam Shepard's play, about two rivalrous brothers and their fraught reconnection while housesitting for their mother. Broadway alums Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano star in the drama. No word yet on whether they'll alternate the brother roles, as Philip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly did in the 2000 Broadway production. | Previews Dec. 27 | Opens Jan. 24 | American Airlines Theatre

CHOIR BOY

DRAMA, BROADWAY

Before Tarell Alvin McCraney won a 2017 Oscar for penning Moonlight, his play Choir Boy charmed audiences off Broadway, fetching a Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award. Now, he brings the play, about a boys prep school gospel choir, to Broadway with original cast members Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton.| Previews Dec. 27 | Opens Jan. 22 | Samuel J Friedman Theatre