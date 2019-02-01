Merrily We Roll Along New Musical Premieres & More February Save-the-Date Picks to Love

February is here, and we are positively smitten with the theatrical offerings this month. With Fiasco Theater’s reimagining of Merrily We Roll Along as well as new musicals Superhero and Alice by Heart, the off-Broadway scene is buzzing. The Great White Way is also welcoming fantastic talents to the boards this month. Take a look at what the Broadway.com editorial staff is looking forward to in February!

February 15 - Michael James Scott Steps into Aladdin

Michael James Scott, the standout star of the Australian production of Disney's Aladdin, will head into the hit Broadway show at the New Amsterdam Theatre as the Genie. Fun fact: the dynamite performer served as the Genie standby in the original company. No need for three wishes—now the Broadway spotlight is on him! Scott reunites with Ainsley Melham, who will make his Broadway debut as Aladdin, on February 19.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Scott is a super-talented veteran of nine Broadway shows who is finally getting proper time in the spotlight as the Genie, a role he stood by for when Aladdin opened in 2014 and earned raves for when the musical premiered in Australia. Wish granted!"

February 19 - Merrily We Roll Along Opens Off-Broadway

The innovative company Fiasco Theater will present a new production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. Fiasco's Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody directs the show, which centers on three friends growing up and apart. The musical goes backward, showing snapshots of their lives.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

“With its stinging look at friendship, creativity and loss, Merrily We Roll Along always gets me in the heart. How lucky we are to have Fiasco Theater’s bare bones production get to what’s essential about this longtime cult favorite.”

February 19 - Brian d’Arcy James & More Join The Ferryman

A slew of Broadway alums are set to join Jez Butterworth's acclaimed play The Ferryman. Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James will take on the role of Quinn Carney, stepping in for Paddy Considine. Holley Fain is set to take on the central role of Caitlin Carney, played by Laura Donnelly. Tony winner Shuler Hensley will play Tom Kettle, currently portrayed by Justin Edwards. Jack DiFalco will take on the role of Shane Corcoran.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“Though I’ve adored watching the original cast of this stunning work, I cannot wait to see what Brian d’Arcy James, Jack DiFalco and all of these newcomers will bring to the Carney family table.”

February 21 - Fiddler on the Roof Opens Off-Broadway

Broadway legend Joel Grey directs this acclaimed new Yiddish-language production of Joseph Stein and Sheldon Harnick’s Fiddler on the Roof. The full slate of stars from the downtown premiere will appear in the Stage 42 transfer, including Steven Skybell as Tevye and Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"Hearing the people of Anatevka speak the language in which Sholem Aleichem wrote his iconic stories is sure to give Fiddler a fresh level of authenticity that makes the musical feel brand-new."

February 26 - Alice by Heart Opens Off-Broadway

Time to head down the rabbit hole! Spring Awakening songwriters Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater add musical flair to the story of Alice in Wonderland in in this production helmed by Waitress scribe Jessie Nelson (who penned the book alongside Sater). Leading the cast are Molly Gordon as Alice and Colton Ryan as Alfred/The White Rabbit, along with Grace McLean, Wesley Taylor, Noah Galvin, Andrew Kober and more.



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"Set to music by the incomparable Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater and starring some of my stage favorites bringing these characters to life, I definitely don’t want to be late for this very important date."

February 28 - Superhero Opens Off-Broadway

Second Stage presents this new musical from John Logan and Tom Kitt. Superhero, which centers on a fractured family, a mysterious stranger and an unexpected hero who just might save the day, features direction by Tony nominee Jason Moore. The cast is led by Kate Baldwin and Bryce Pinkham.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"Upon hearing the opening lines of 'In Between' and 'I'll Save the Girl,' I was hooked. I'm always excited by an original musical, and this one combine superheroes, teenage angst, single motherhood and figuring out how to move on after loss. I am ready to sob at Second Stage.”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:

February 4 - Joey McIntyre steps into Waitress

February 6-10 - Call Me Madam at New York City Center

February 11 - Eddie Jemisen steps into Waitress

February 13 - Carmen Cusack at 54 Below

February 18 - The Scarlet Pimpernel at Lincoln Center

February 19 - Ainsley Melham steps into Aladdin

February 20 - The Play That Goes Wrong opens at New World Stages

February 25 - Marys Seacole opens off-Broadway