Tonys Administration Committee Announces Final Set of Rulings for the 2021-2022 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on May 5 to confirm the eligibility status of 15 Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season. This was the third and final time the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 75th Tony Awards, which, as previously announced, will take place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall and be hosted by Ariana DeBose.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the season was May 4 for all Broadway productions. Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry will announce nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards on May 9 at 9AM on YouTube. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were Plaza Suite, Paradise Square, Take Me Out, Birthday Candles, American Buffalo, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Hangmen, Funny Girl, The Skin of Our Teeth, A Strange Loop, POTUS, Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Mr. Saturday Night, and Macbeth.

Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys administration committee, performers billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in leading acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories. The committee made the following determinations:

Joaquina Kalukango will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Paradise Square.

Enrico Colantoni and John Earl Jelks will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their respective performances in Birthday Candles.

Darren Criss will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in American Buffalo.

How I Learned to Drive will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in How I Learned to Drive.

Rachel Hauck and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on How I Learned to Drive.

Myung Hee Cho and Aaron Rhyne will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf.

David Threlfall will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Hangmen.

Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Funny Girl.

Ellenore Scott and Ayodele Casel will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on Funny Girl.

Gabby Beans, James Vincent Meredith and Roslyn Ruff will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Play categories, for their respective performances in The Skin of Our Teeth.

Jaquel Spivey will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in A Strange Loop.

Scott Pask and Jeff Sugg will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Mr. Saturday Night.