A Chat with Eddie Redmayne, Roger Bart In-Studio, the Tony-Nominated Stars of The Notebook and More on The Broadway Show

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal joins in the season’s-end celebrations and catches up with some of the latest talent to hit the stage.

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret’s Tony-nominated Emcee, sits down with host Fadal to talk about his time holding court at Broadway’s Kit Kat Club. Hear about his take on one of Broadway’s most enigmatic characters and how he’s enjoyed sharing the stage with his Tony-nominated costar, Gayle Rankin.

Illinoise, Justin Peck’s dance musical set to music by Sufjan Stevens, is now nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. See the cast and creators talk about the joyous surprise of landing on Broadway as they walk the red carpet of their gala celebration.

Roger Bart

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Chita Rivera awards, honoring excellence in dance and choreography, is celebrating its first season without its legendary namesake. Meet this season’s nominees as they speak to what this annual event means to them and their community of artists.

Revisit Merrily We Roll Along’s visionary director Maria Friedman as she chats with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about bringing Stephen Sondheim’s famous flop back to life. Running at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, the show is currently nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical.

Dorian Harewood and Maryann Plunkett, the eldest of the three romantic pairs leading Broadway’s The Notebook, are both Tony-nominated for their performances. Watch as they each talk with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at the Tony nominee press junket, reflecting on their storied careers and embracing the sweetness of the moment.

We’re checking in on the national tour of Moulin Rouge! again, and this week, the production’s resident Satine, Gabrielle McClinton, is taking audiences behind the scenes. Catch McClinton on stage at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in Milwaukee, WI through May 26.

Roger Bart, who recently earned a Tony nomination for his featured performance as Doc Brown in Back to the Future, paid a visit to the Broadway.com studio. Watch Bart perform the ballad “For the Dreamers,” and then go see the number live at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The Road to the Jimmys continues on, this week with Maria Van Laanen, President and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, WI. Learn about the Center Stage program, hosting over 2,000 talented students looking to hone their craft and make it to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.

Emma Pittman returns with episode four of Call Me Cherry, taking fans behind the scenes of Broadway’s The Outsiders. Follow Pittman as she sends some rapid fire getting-to-know-you questions at the stars of the musical.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, May 15 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.